Father's Day 2017: How the stars celebrated the special dads in their lives

<b>Kurt Russell</b> "While Ma and Pa are on vacation I made sure Pa got a treat on this Father's Day since we can't all be together.... Bet I'm the only child who did that  @theoliverhudson #WyattRussell #BostonRussell #WinningBestChild #WhosTheFavorite?  #HappyFathersDay #LuckyGirl LOVE YOU SO MUCH PA!!!!!!! " Photo: Instagram/@katehudson
<b>Justin Timberlake</b> "To all the dads out there, including mine, who selflessly give their time and love to their families, I appreciate and salute you. And to my beloved husband, my adventure companion, my road dog, who works tirelessly for THIS family and gives of himself energetically and spiritually every day, I am eternally grateful for you and your love. As Silas likes to say, "you are so much cool." I love you to the moon and back. Your adoring wife, Me" Photo: Instagram/@jessicabiel
<b>John Legend</b> "I took this photo right after John won his Tony a couple weeks ago. In all our time together (11ish years!!?!?) I cannot believe how much he has grown as a man and a husband. To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy. 10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father's Day." Photo: Instagram/@ChrissyTeigen
<b>Kanye West</b> "Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies!" Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian
<b>Enrique Longoria Jr.</b> "Happy Fathers Day to the best Father in the world! We love you Daddy! #FathersDay" Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
<b>Jim Toth</b> "Happy Father's Day to this amazing guy! Today, let's celebrate all the great dads out there in the world. #FathersDay" Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
<b>David Beckham</b> "The best daddy in the world!!! We all love u so,so much  X kisses from us all x " Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham
<b>Prince William and Prince Charles</b> "Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day." Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
<b>Tom Brady</b> "There is nothing better than being with you. We miss you and love you so much! Happy Father's day!! ❤️❤️❤️Não há nada melhor do que estarmos com você. Estamos com saudades e te amamos muitos! #felizdiadospais" Photo: Instagram/@gisele
<b>Russell Wilson</b> "Since Day 1, you have always been there with open arms! You have always given your all! I'm so grateful for the Man and Father you are to our family. You are truly The Best Dad In The World. We love you soooo much! #HappyFathersDay @DangeRussWilson ❤️" Photo: Instagram/@ciara
<b>David Beckham</b> "Happy Father's Day. You're the most amazing dad, always there for me and leading the way xo. Love you ❤" Photo: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham
<b>Josh Kelley</b> "Happy Father's Day to our awesome snuggler, hilarious impersonator, belly nummer, silly bed time story teller fantastical father! We voted and have decided we've got the worlds #1dad! We love you the most @joshbkelley!! #fathersday2017" Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
<b>Michael Phelps</b> "I have the BEST dad ever!! I Love being able to sit and hang with him!!Even if it's when I'm beating him in some games!! #lookdadiwin #happyfathersday" Photo: Instagram/@boomerrphelps
<b>Mohamed Hadid</b> "HAPPY FATHERS DAY to the best one I could ever ask for !!!! Thanks for all the love and laughter you have brought to my life and for my three one-of-a-kind sisters & the best brother evaaa WE LOVE YOU FOREVER ❣️ @mohamedhadid // @mariellemama @lanzybear @bellahadid @anwarhadid" Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid
<b>Billy Ray Cyrus</b> "Happy Daddy's Day to my #1 Dude! @billyraycyrus Love you so much ❤️" Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus
<b>Phil Collins</b> "Happy Father's Day dad. I love you to the moon and back again. I'm so proud no matter how old I get, I'll always be your little Lil..." Photo: Instagram/@lilyjcollins
<b>Liam Payne</b> "Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you " Photo: Instagram/@cherylofficial
<b>Kevin Jonas Sr.</b> "Happy Fathers Day to the best dad I know. Thank you for all the amazing advice and wisdom throughout my life. Love you @papakjonas" Photo: Instagram/@joejonas
<b>Dennis Stefani</b> "#happyfathersday ❤️❤️ gx" Photo: Instagram/@gwenstefani
<b>Adam Levine</b> "Happy first Father's Day, you are EVERYTHING to us. I'm so proud of the kind of dad and husband you are. I can't do life without you!!! Luckiest girls alive ‍‍" Photo: Instagram/@behatiprinsloo
<b>Joel Madden</b> "Our dad. Our love. Our life. You are the best @JoelMadden ❤❤ #HappyFathersDay" Photo: Instagram/@nicolerichie
<b>Lionel Richie</b> "#HappyFathersDay L-Train.  You lift me up & keep me smiling. I am lucky to have you. Not everyone gets to celebrate today. To the 4 year old daughter of #PhilandoCastile & every child who's father has been taken from them: I see you, & my heart is linked with yours today and EVERYDAY because #weareone" Photo: Instagram/@nicolerichie
<b>Tom Brady</b> The football player spent Father's Day at the Great Wall with his oldest son John. Photo: Instagram/@tombrady
<b>Tim Witherspoon</b> "My Dearest Mr.Weatherspoon, I am SO proud of you for so many reasons, and one of them being the amazing Father you are to our son! He admires and loves you so much, as do I! #happyfathersday ❤WEAREBLESSED❤" Photo: Instagram/@kellyrowland
<b>Charles Kelley</b> "Happy Father's Day! We be chillin" Photo: Instagram/@charleskelley
<b>Hugh Jackman</b> "Happy Father's Day to all" Photo: Instagram/@thehughjackman
<b>Preston Hale</b> "You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy." Photo: Instagram/@lucyhale
