Wimbledon 2017: All the stars and royals in the stands

<b>DAY 13</b> Kate Middleton and Prince William made their way to their seats in the royal box ahead of Roger Federer and Marin Cilic's match. Photo: Getty Images
Kate, who is royal patron of Wimbledon, was all smiles with her husband as they cheered on Roger Federer. Photo: Getty Images
Hugh Grant and his girlfriend Anna Ebertsein sat next to Bradley Cooper during the men's final. Photo: Getty Images
Emilia Clarke wore Dolce & Gabbana to the Wimbledon finals, the same day <i>Game of Thrones</i> returned. Photo: Getty Images
Pippa Middleton also attended the final to see family friend Roger Federer. For the last day of the tournament, Kate's younger sister wore a Max Mara dress with a green crossbody. Photo: GC Images
Mirka Federer held on to one of her and Roger's sons along with the rest of their children as he won his eighth title. Photo: Getty Images
Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah enjoyed a Sunday together at Wimbledon. Photo: Getty Images
The Middletons spent the day as a family with Michael, Carole, Pippa and James sitting together. Photo: Getty Images
<b>DAY 12</b> With Wimbledon taking place from July 3 to July 16, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London is the place to be. While there's plenty of star power on the courts, we've also been checking out who is in the stands... Hilary Swank was extra animated during the women's final on Saturday. Photo: WireImage
<i>Hunger Games</i> co-stars Woody Harrelson and Stanley Tucci had the same reaction as they watched Venus Williams against Garbine Muguruza in the finals. Photo: WireImage
Olivia Palermo was escorted into the stadium to watch the women's final. Photo: GC Images
As his son King Felipe was on a state visit with Queen Letizia, former King Juan Carlos watched fellow Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza win the women's final. Photo: WireImage
<b>DAY 11</B> Newlywed Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews held hands during the Gentlemen's Singles semi final match between the US's Sam Querrey and Marin Cilic of Croatia on July 14. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
The couple looked like they were very much still in honeymoon mode throughout their day out at the sporting event. Photo: Getty Images
Jude Law had a very cool date – mom Maggie - for his day out at the tennis championships. Photo: Getty Images
On the same day he met with King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, Prince Andrew, Duke of York also made time for Wimbledon. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Designer Stella McCartney and husband Alistair Willis checked out the Evian Live Young suite. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Evian
<B>DAY 10</B> Sophie, Countess of Wessex rivaled fellow Wimbledon fanatic Duchess Kate with her enthusiastic expressions while she watched a match on July 13. Photo: Getty Images
Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory looked like they were having a blast at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Actor Stanley Tucci, center, wife Felicity Blunt, left, and actress Sophie Okonedo were spotted on day 11. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
<b>DAY 9</B> Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel applauded during the Gentlemen's Singles quarter final match on July 12. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Clearly a major tennis fan, the Duchess of Cambridge's mom attended quite a few matches during Wimbledon 2017 – here she is wearing a very Kate-like look on Day 9. Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images
<B>DAY 8</B> Binoculars in hand, Sir Ian McKellen didn't want to miss a minute of the action. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Ellie Goulding was on hand for the fun at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike had a playful moment in the stands. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton's mom Carole stepped out in a printed dress and block-heeled sandals. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Princess Michael of Kent, left, and a friend attended in matching blue and white hues. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Film director Spike Lee, joined by wife Tonya Lewis Lee, kept his eye on the ball. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Wearing an off the shoulder dress, Pippa Middleton was in the stands for the second time during Wimbledon 2017. Photo: Getty Images
<b>DAY 5</B> David Beckham had a very special date – his mom Sandra! Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Anna Wintour was looking stylish – of course – courtside. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage Restrictions
<B>DAY 4</B> Kate Middleton's parents Michael and Carole arrived together to take in the matches a few days after their daughter had helped kick off the event. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
<B>DAY 3</B> Middleton siblings James and Pippa were spotted in the stands together on day three of Wimbledon on July 5. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
<B>DAY 2</B> Stephen Fry and husband Elliott Spencer attended a match during Wimbledon 2017 on July 4. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
<I>Downton Abbey</I>'s Joanne Froggatt and husband James Cannon cheered on their faves on July 4. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
<b>DAY 1</B> Tennis fan and new patron of Wimbledon the Duchess of Cambridge showed her excitement to be kicking off day one on July 3. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince Albert of Monaco also made a royal appearance at the final with Princess Michael of Kent. Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved