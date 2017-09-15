US Open 2017: All the stars in the stands and highlights

<b>Day Fourteen</b> He is the champion! Rafael Nadal defeated South Africa’s Kevin Anderson during the Men’s Singles final match. The Spanish tennis champion closed the 2017 US Open with his 16th Grand Slam win. Photo: Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus weren't shy when it came to PDA! The pair looked cozy watching the Men’s Finals in New York on September 10. Photo: WireImage
Rafael Nadal clutched his trophy after his win. The tennis champion spoke to reporters about his special year saying, "Of course, is a very special year, no?" adding, "[I went] a couple of years without winning Slams, couple of years with problems. After couple of years without competing at this very high, high level, very happy to be back -- and emotional year for me." He continued, "And as I said before, thanks to all the people that help me every day. I have a great team and a great family that supports me and believe in me, and that's a great help. Without them, of course is not impossible, but almost." Photo: Getty Images
Elsewhere in the crowd, Christie Brinkley had a photoshoot with her son Jack and his girlfriend Nina Agdal, who wore a similar sweater to the veteran supermodel. Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus took in the final match of the US Open between Rafael Nadal and Kevin Anderson from the Grey Goose suite. Photo: WireImage
Tommy Hilfiger took a break from fashion week to take in a tennis match with his wife Dee Ocleppo. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Day Thirteen</b> Emma Stone honored tennis legend Billie Jean King on September 9 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her triple crown win in 1967. The Oscar-winner, along with Sara Bareilles, paid tribute to Billie at a pre-match ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Emma plays Billie in the upcoming film <i>Battle of the Sexes</i>. In 1967, Billie won her triple crown at the US Open by finishing first in the women’s singles, women’s doubles, and women’s mixed doubles championship. Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images
Say cheese! The duo seemed to have a wonderful time together in the stands as they watched the Women's Final with Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider. Photo: Jackson Lee/WireImage
Hilary Swank and her boyfriend Philip Schneider brought their love to the stands as they watched the match with Emma and Billie. Photo: Jackson Lee/WireImage
Ashley Benson was also spotted in the crowd. "Such a pleasure to watch two phenomenal female athletes compete at the #UsOpen," she wrote. "So inspiring to see how supportive they are of each other." The star and her friends sat in the Emirates suite to watch Madison Keys compete against Sloane Stephens. Photo: Instagram/@ashleybenson
Sloane Stephens of the United States won the intense women's match, defeating Madison Keys (also of the US). Sloane proudly held her championship trophy as the crowd cheered around her. Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images for USTA
<b>Day Twelve</b> Leonardo DiCaprio went incognito to the Open's semifinal match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, sitting with friends in the Grey Goose suite. From behind a sleek pair of shades, the 42-year-old actor watched as Rafael Nadal defeated Juan Martin del Potro. Photo: Brad Barket/ Getty Images
Tiger Woods had his two children - 10-year-old daughter Sam and eight-year-old son Charlie - by his side as he made his first public appearance since his DUI arrest in May 2017. The 41-year-old and his family were sitting in Rafael Nadal’s box as they watched the tennis star beat Juan Martin del Potro in the men's singles semi-finals. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Day Eleven</b> Sara Sampaio had fun watching the action-packed Sloane Stephens vs. Venus Williams semifinals match from the Grey Goose Suite on September 7. Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Grey Goose
Katie Holmes took a break from fashion week to watch the women's semi final matches during the US Open. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Day Ten</b> Uma Thurman stayed hydrated as she watched Rafael Nadal play against Andrey Rublev of Russia. The star was joined by her son Levon Roan Thurman Hawke (seen left) in the Emirates Suite. Photo: Getty Images
Xisca Perello celebrated her love Rafael Nadal's win against Andrey Rublev of Russia in the Men's Singles Quaterfinal match on September 6. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Day Nine</b> James Franco returned to the US Open with his friend Kevin Zegers on September 5. Photo: WireImage
<b>Day Eight</b> Justin Timberlake returned, sans Jessica Biel, to the Open to watch the rousing match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany on September 4. Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Anna Wintour, a frequent attendee, brought style to the 2017 US Open Men's Singles Round 4 match between Roger and Philipp. Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
All of the celebrity cheers worked because Roger artfully won the men's singles fourth round match. Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images
James Franco enjoyed watching the matches from the Grey Goose suite along with friend Kevin Zegers (not pictured). Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Grey Goose
Vanessa Williams had a blast with her loved ones, sharing a series of fun photos from day eight on her Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@vanessawilliamsofficial
<i>Bachelorette</i> alum and <i>Single State of Mind</i> author Andi Dorfman had the perfect view to watch Madison Keys win big for America. Andi shared a photo of her spot in the Emirates Suite on Instagram, writing: "Perfect way to end the summer at the US Open ..." Photo: Instagram/@andidorfman
<b>Day Seven</b> Venus Williams let out a cheer after her women's singles fourth round match win over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain on September 3. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
<b>Day Six</b> Justin Timberlake made wife Jessica Biel laugh as the two enjoyed date night at the US Open watching Roger Federer play against Feliciano Lopez. Photo: WireImage
The couple, who left their son Silas at home, stole a kiss from the ESPN suite as well during the Saturday night match. Photo: WireImage
<b>Day Five</b> Venus Williams had a lot to celebrate on September 1. Not only did she win her third round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece, she also became an aunt. After taking the court, the 37-year-old tennis pro opened up briefly about her sister Serena's new bundle, a baby girl that was born prior to Venus playing. She shared with ESPN about their joy, "Obviously, I'm super excited. Words can't describe." She also mentioned that the two spoke before the match. "We always talk," Venus told reporters at Arthur Ashe Stadium. "We always talk, so she's always encouraging me. Yeah, from every step of the way, every match, always." Photo: Getty Images
Maria Sharapova was all smiles after winning her third round match against Sofia Kenin. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Day Four</b> In the second round of the Men’s Single Finals, Roger Federer returned to face off against Mikhail Youzhny. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Day Three</b> Maria Sharapova celebrated after defeating Timea Babos of Hungary in the second round of the Women's Singles match on August 30. Photo: Getty Images
Venus Williams brought home another win after competing against Océane Dodin in the Women’s Singles match on August 30. Photo: Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki was full of emotion as she defeated Ekaterina Makarova during their second round of the Women's Singles match. Photo" Getty Images
<b>Day Two</b> Victoria Beckham had her son Romeo by her side while Roger Federer took on Frances Tiafoe during an intense match. Photo: Getty Images
In a rare public appearance, Sean Connery stepped out to watch the 2017 US Open Men's Singles match between Frances Tiafoe and Roger Federer. Photo: Getty Images
Roger Federer embraced competitor Frances Tiafoe after he won the Men’s Singles Match. Photo: Getty Images
The Swiss tennis star celebrated his win with the crowd at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Photo: Getty Images
She's a fan! Venus Williams played around at the "American Express Fan Experience" at the 2017 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29 in New York City. She naturally aced the game, which was a virtual tennis match. Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for American Express
<b>Day One</b> Venus power! The day prior, Venus Williams played the real game! The star waved to the crowd before she beat Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-2 during their US Open 2017 Women's Singles match on August 28 in New York. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Maria Sharapova of Russia returned to the court for her first round in 19 months. Wearing a black ensemble, and look of determination, the athlete kicked things off with a win, beating her Women's Singles match opponent Simona Halep of Romania. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images
Lean on me! Pharrell Williams was "happy" he had his wife Helen Lasichanh there to watch the match between Darian King of the US and Alexander Zverev of Germany. Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
The 44-year-old singer's outfit was the perfect match to the night's setting as he also attended the 17th Annual USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28 in the Queens. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage
Birthday girl! Shania Twain posed for some photos as she geared up for her special performance at the gala. The Grammy award-winning singer took to the stage during the annual tennis tournament as she rang in 52. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage
Shania rocked the court at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with a dazzling performance. Photo: Getty Images
Date night! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin were also at the opening gala. The stylish duo enjoyed a match from the stands as well, seeming happy to be out together. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lin Manuel-Miranda looked suave at the gala in a shiny blue blazer. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Luke Bryan took a break from his tour to bring his wife Caroline out to the US event. Photo: Getty Images
