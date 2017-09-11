Venice Film Festival 2017: The most-talked about fashion and moments

Zoe Kravitz turned heads in her Saint Laurent mini at the <i>Racer and the Jailbird</i> premiere on September 8. Photo: Getty Images
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, who have been married for seven years, looked reminiscent of their wedding day as they hit the red carpet in Venice for their film <i>Loving Pablo</i>. Photo: Getty Images
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem joined forces once again for their film <i>Loving Pablo</i> which is premiering at the Venice Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images
Penelope and Javier made their way to their <i>Loving Pablo</i> photocall at the Venice Film Festival. Photo: GC Images
Consider Javier Bardem the luckiest guy on the carpet as he posed with Michelle Pfeiffer, in Michael Kors Collection, and Jennifer Lawrence, in Dior, at the premiere of <i>Mother!</i>. Photo: Getty Images
Team <i>Mother!</i> posed for pictures at their photocall on September 5. Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem were joined by director Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence, who made this their first public appearance as a couple. Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer brought her unparalleled charm to the photocall, stunning in a lace Giambattista Valli dress. Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
Michelle Pfeiffer opted for a floral midi dress and sleek black-wrapped heels for the photocall. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hey, J-Law! Jennifer Lawrence looked chic while making her first official Venice Film Festival appearance earlier in the day. The star wore a simple black tank, checkered cropped pants, pearl-embellished heels and gold accessories. Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer's co-star Michelle Pfeiffer had her own glamorous arrival to Venice. The actress accessoritzed with jewels from Selim Mouzannar's and Gentle Monster's Black Peter sunglasses. Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images
Kirsten Dunst wowed stunned in a tiered polka-dot gown by Rodarte while on the red carpet for her <i>Woodshock</i> screening on September 4. Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
Susan Sarandon upped the glamour factor on the city of water's red carpet, while attending the premiere of <i>The Leisure Seeker</i>. The actress wore a custom BOSS by Jason Wu dress, Chopard jewelry and sleek sunglasses. Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Helen Mirren also looked elegant at the premiere, wearing a lace-embellished Sassi Holford dress and Chopard jewelry. Photo: Getty Images
Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland cozied up at the <i>Leisure Seeker</i> photocall on Sunday, September 3. Photo: WireImage
Dame Judi Dench had some fun with Ali Fazal and Stephen Frears during the <i>Victoria & Abdul</i> photocall. Photo: Getty Images
After the premiere of <i>Suburbicon</i>, Amal let her hair down and changed into a vintage Madame Gres dress from 1967from William Vintage. She and George were joined by Charlotte Tilbury. Photo: Instagram/@CTilburymakeup
Jennifer Carpenter dazzled in a Sally LaPointe dress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels next to her co-star Vince Vaughn at the <i>Brawl in Cell Block 99</i> premiere. Photo: WireImage
Julianne Moore, in Valentino, was quite the lucky lady among some dapper gentleman (Alexandre Desplat, Matt Damon and George Clooney) at the <i>Suburbicon</i> premiere. Photo: WireImage
Matt Damon's wife Luciana Barroso was a vision in green Marchesa at the <i>Suburbicon</i> premiere. Photo: WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Darren Aronofsky touched down in Venice on September 2. Photo: GC Images
George Clooney and Amal made their way from their hotel to the red carpet for <i>Suburbicon</i> at the festival. Photo: GC Images
Amal exuded Hollywood glamour with her hair pinned up and big waves next to her husband, who looked extra dapper in a tux. Photo: GC Images
Ahead of their premiere, Matt Damon, George Clooney and Julianne Moore stepped out for a photocall for <i>Suburbicon</i>. Photo: Getty Images
Susan Sarandon, with her sons Jack Henry and Miles Robbins, arrived to the festival. Photo: GC Images
Jennifer Carpenter wore a sleek black ensemble when promoting <i>Brawl in Cell Block 99</i> in Venice. Photo: Getty Images
Kiernan Shipka's floral dress matched the scenery as she made her way around Venice. Photo: GC Images
Prior to the <i>Suburbicon</i> red carpet, George and Amal caught up with Susan Sarandon at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association cocktail party. Photo: Getty Images
Susan Sarandon went casual chic to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's cocktail party at the film festival. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
Before another date night in Venice with husband George Clooney, Amal posed with celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. The two ladies shimmered, with the new mom in Missoni. To complete her look, Charlotte used her products including her Hollywood Contour Wand and Magic Foundation. Photo: Instagram/@CTilburyMakeup
Kate Bosworth and Zosia Mamet were rays of sunshine in Miu Miu at the Excelsior Hotel. Photo: Getty Images
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, in Valentino, brought the royal style to the Venice Film Festival as they attended The Franca Sozzani Award. Photo: WireImage
Jane Fonda, in Marchesa, stunned along with Robert Redford at the Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony at the Sala Grande on September 1. Photo: Getty Images
Isabeli Fontana and Karolina Kurkova, in Philosophy, didn't let the wind stop them from looking super glam ahead of honoring their late friend Franca Sozzani. Photo: WireImage
Julianne Moore was a crimson goddess in a sheer gown as she attended The Franca Sozzani Award in Venice. Photo: Getty Images
Vince Vaughn, who is in town for his film <i>Brawl in Cell Block 99</i>, waved to fans as he approached the dock. Photo: GC Images
Chloe Sevigny showed off her toned legs as she arrived to her <i>Lean on Pete</i> premiere. Photo: Getty Images
<i>Suburbicon</i> director George Clooney and actress Julianne Moore made a cool pair as they arrived to the Hotel Excelsior on September 1. Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Robert Redford and Jane Fonda shared a sweet hug at a photocall for <i>Our Souls at Night</i>. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
Colin Firth joined his wife Livia Firth at an intimate lunch hosted by her, Carlo Capasa and Caroline Scheufele to announce Chopard as a partner for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age
New parents George Clooney and Amal Clooney returned to the city where they tied the knot in 2014, Venice! Ella and Alexander’s parents were spotted leaving Hotel Cipriani during the film festival on August 31. Photo: Photopix/GC Images
That's amore! Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish shared a romantic Venice boat ride on the way to the actress' <i>Miu Miu Women's Tales</i> photocall on August 31. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
The 34-year-old opted for a Miu Miu dress, which featured feathers and silver embellishments. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
Alexandre Desplat, Richard Jenkins, Octavia Spencer, Sally Hawkins and Guillermo Del Toro made quite the group at the premiere of their film <i>The Shape of Water</i>. Photo: Getty Images
Red carpet advice! Ethan Hawke was thrilled to have his equally dapper looking son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke in Venice to walk the red carpet with during his <i>First Reformed</i> premiere. Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Jaeger-LeCoultre
Ethan's co-star Amanda Seyfried worked the carpet in a chic Alexander McQueen embroidered gown from the designer's 2018 collection. Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Wiig looked ethereal at the <i>Downsizing</i> screening and Opening Ceremony of the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30 in Venice. The actress wore a sparkling Zuhair Murad couture gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Kristen's co-star Matt Damon had his gorgeous wife Luciana Barroso by his side for his latest film premiere. The 46-year-old actor looked dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet with his love. Photo: Getty Images
All hail the President! Annette Bening, the main jury president at the festival, took the time to sign autographs for fans as she walked the red carpet ahead of the <i>Downsizing</i> screening and Opening Ceremony. The Hollywood star was classic in Giorgio Armani. Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Venice Film Festival jury member Rebecca Hall shimmered in a confetti like number. Photo: Getty Images
