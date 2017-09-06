Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell react to finding out their daughter and son are in 'communication'

Naturally, Mark Wahlberg is a pretty protective father over his daughters Ella and Grace, especially when it comes to them talking with boys. However, the star revealed that he approves of at least one young man and it happens to be Will Ferrell’s son! While appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Daddy’s Home 2 co-stars discussed how their kids are in some “form of communication” with each other and how they feel about it.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg discussed their kids 'communicating' Photo: Getty Images

It appears as though Mark’s 13-year-old daughter Ella, and Will’s 13-year-old son Magnus have taken a liking to each other. “I thought [Magnus] was a lovely lad until I found out that he has formed some sort of communication with my oldest child," Mark, 46, joked. Amid some audience reaction, Will, 50, then clarified: “They’re following each other on Instagram.”

GALLERY: HOLLYWOOD STARS IN THEIR GREATEST ROLES AS PARENTS

Although Mark initially wasn't happy about the two interacting, he's come to accept the notion of his daughter getting to know the former Saturday Night Live star’s son. "In actuality, as I've thought about it, I've come to understand that it is inevitable that she'll be with somebody," he admitted. "So, if it could be with someone like Will, I would be happy… she’s in good hands."

Mark Wahlberg and his daughter Ella Photo: Ray Tamarra/GC Images

The Anchorman star didn’t seem to do his son any favors when he inferred that he sweats a lot. “If you think that I sweat… oh my God. Magnus sweats.” Mark replied by joking, “If he’s coming over to my house we’ll have to wrap him in saran wrap!” When Ellen tried to confirm if Magnus truly is a “good boy,” Will hilariously quipped: “a good boy, other than the fact that he buys knives on the Internet."

GALLERY: SWEET CELEBRITY FATHER-DAUGHTER PHOTOS

"So, keep your cutlery locked up if he comes over," the comedian continued to say to his co-star, over audience laughter. "Other than that, he's very sweet." While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this past January, Mark nixed the idea of his daughter dating Justin Bieber, despite her wishes. "She liked him a lot when she was younger, turned on him completely and then came back with a vengeance," Mark said. "Like, 'Dad, that's going to be my husband.' I said, 'Over my dead body. Actually, over both your dead bodies.' I'll just go back to jail."