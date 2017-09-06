Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande and more to perform free concert for Charlottesville victims

Some of music’s biggest names are coming together to bring peace to Charlottesville, Virginia. Dave Matthews Band announced on Wednesday, September 6, that they will host a free star-studded concert to deliver “music and unity” to their hometown. The news comes after the horrific rally, weeks ago, when a driver slammed into a crowd protesting white nationalists, killing 32-year-old counter-protester Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Dave Matthews Band announced 'A Concert for Charlottesville' Photo: Instagram/@davematthewsband

“A Concert for Charlottesville” is slated for Sunday, September 24 at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium. In addition to Dave Matthews Band, the show will feature performances by fellow music stars like: Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams, The Roots, Chris Stapleton, and Cage the Elephant, among other "special guests," who have yet to be confirmed.

GALLERY: 10 best moments of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester



Justin Timberlake was confirmed to perform in Charlottesville Photo: Getty Images

The concert will be free for members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities, according to a press release. Tickets can be requested until 12 p.m. ET on Monday, September 11 via an online system set up by event producers Live Nation, Starr Hill Presents, and the University of Virginia. In addition, a limited number of walk-up tickets will be available at a no service charge box office window at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

RELATED: Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert named most watched TV program of 2017

Ariana Grande was confirmed to perform at the benefit Photo: Getty Images

Despite the tickets being free, all attendees are encouraged to donate to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund,” which aims to benefit the victims, families and first responders of the incident. Heather Heyer’s mother Susan announced a charity foundation in her late daughter’s memory at the 2017 VMAs. “I have been deeply moved to see people across the world, the whole world, find inspiration in her courage. Today, I am announcing the launch of the Heather Heyer Foundation," she said. "A nonprofit organization that will provide scholarships to help more people join Heather's fight against hatred.”

Donations can be made to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation here.