George Clooney doesn't think he is 'a leading man anymore' but knows he is 'lucky in life'

For decades, George Clooney reigned as Hollywood’s most desired leading man. However, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 56-year-old actor seems to have abdicated the coveted title. George got candid with the publication, discussing his successful career, what's in store for the future and his much buzzed-about personal life.

"I haven't acted in almost two years, and I am not really sure when the next version of that would be," the actor shared. "As you get older, the parts aren't as interesting. I'm not a leading man anymore. Nobody wants to see me kiss the girl. Fans shouldn’t get too upset at the response, as the Oscar-winner said he still wants to remain on the scene, only in directing and writing positions. "I still have some game left in filmmaking," he said, adding that he's spent much time in Lake Como working on new projects.

Of course, George will always remain a leading man to his beautiful wife Amal and their two children Ella and Alexander. He spoke fondly about proposing to his love back in 2014, revealing: "I'm the cook in the family. Believe me, Amal makes reservations. I did pasta of some form, not that impressive. And then over champagne, after dinner, I told her there was a lighter to light the candle in the drawer, and she reached back and pulled out a ring."

The new dad, who will celebrate his third anniversary on September 27 with Amal, added: "There was no doubt that we were the right couple and that we were the right team. And we were a team from right off the bat. Immediately, we felt we were just happy, and we have been happy ever since."

Now the human rights lawyer and George are getting used to the next phase of their life - parents to their twins. "Every single day of my life, I just feel lucky," he happily divulged. "Lucky in my career. Lucky enough to have found the perfect partner. Sometimes in life it doesn't happen on your schedule, but you find the person that you were always supposed to be with. That's how I feel, and I know that's how Amal feels."