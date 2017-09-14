Celebrity parents send their kids back to school

Lucy Liu's son Rockwell couldn't have looked more proud on his "first day of school ever!". Equally proud was his mommy, who posted this pic to her Instagram captioned simply, "Boss." Photo: Instagram/@lucyliu
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Jessica and Cash’s little girls, Honor and Haven, looked sharp for their first day of school. The expectant actress took to her Instagram to give her first and fourth grader a send off writing, “First day back at school! Being preggers and so hot all summer – couldn’t’ be more stoked about Fall. Such a trip I have a 1st and 4th grader!!!! Time seriously flies! And kids in school all day means early bedtime. #momlife.” Photo: Instagram/@jessicalaba, @cashwarren
Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Two out of three of the littlest members of the Kelley crew are heading back to school! Katherine got emotional as she and Josh loaded up the van and sent their daughter Naleigh to the third grade and their younger daughter Adalaide to kindergarten. The Those Heavenly Days writer captioned a picture of her girls shipping out: “I took all these photos of Adalaide before leaving for her first day of Kindergarten but for some reason it’s this one that makes me cry…#shesnotababyanymore.” Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa had back-to-back school moments with her sons Michael and Joaquin (left). The proud mom snapped a photo of the two brothers hugging it out before Michael left for his second year of college. In another picture, the <i>Live with Kelly and Ryan</i> host couldn’t believe that her baby boy Joaquin (left) was heading off to high school. She penned: “How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW??” Photo: Instagram/@kellyripa
Jennifer Lopez’s twins started their first day of fourth grade on Thursday, September 7, and the proud mom took to her Instagram to celebrate. “So proud of my babies…#notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love,” the 48-year-old captioned the picture of her nine-year-old son Max and daughter Emme twinning in their school blazers. Photo: Instagram/@jlo
David and Victoria Beckham They grow up so fast! Brooklyn Beckham said peace out to his parents' house as his father dropped him off in NYC for his first year of college at Parsons School of Design. David captioned the picture, “Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man…Proud of you bust @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham.” Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham
Elton John and David Furnish Elton and David’s four-year-old twins Elijah and Zachary were off to school in style. The <i>Rocket Man</i> singer captioned the picture of his little ones in their uniforms: “Warms my heart @davidfurnish #BackToSchool.” Photo: Instagram/@eltonjohn
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Jessica and Eric have a little lady on their hands. The singer and the retired football pro’s daughter Max was all smiles as she packed it up to attend her first day of kindergarten. Alongside the picture, Jessica wrote: "KINDERGARTEN #MAXIDREW." Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. While it was Sarah and Freddie’s seven-year-old daughter who was heading off to second grade, her little brother Rocky wanted in on the back-to-school action too. Attached to the picture, the actress wrote, “And just like that…one is back in school!!! #firstdayofschool #secondgrade (second one wishes he was).” Photo: Instagram/@sarahmgellar
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Sisterly support! The <i>Divorce</i> star captured her twin daughters Tabitha and Marion walking in the direction of school, which she captioned: “Annual first day of school photo. One of these little ladies started school today. The other little lady wanted to walk her sister. Hope all those who start school this week have a wonderful first day at school.” Photo: Instagram/@sjp
Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter Roselyn and Eric’s little girl Sebella was an adorable sight in her school uniform. The pregnant actress got emotional as she sent her and Eric’s five-year-old off to kindergarten. Alongside the photo, Roselyn wrote: "Today is a very special day! Our beloved Sebella and her first day of Kindergarten! Lord ... time flies! May God bless you my beautiful girl and this is the beginning of a new stage in your life that will give you happiness, learning, leadership, good friends and many successes! We adore you ❤️ #sebelicious #yacreciomibebe." Photo: Instagram/@roselyn_sanchez
Jamie Lynn Spears Time flies! Jamie’s little girl Maddie received a furry send off on her first day of school. The proud mom captioned a photo of her nine-year-old with their family dogs writing, “And just like that... 4th grade❤️✏️.” Photo: Instagram/@jamielynnspears
50 Cent and Daphne Joy 50’s baby boy Sire gave kindergarten a thumbs up. The <i>Power</i> star captioned the picture, “So you sure my dad wants me to go to this new school? First day of kindergarden. LOL.” Photo: Instagram/@50cent
