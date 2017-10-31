Jack Osbourne on parenting Sharon and Ozzy and his growing family By Tionah Lee

Twelve years after wrapping their MTV hit reality series, Jack, his parents Ozzy and Sharon and his sister Kelly are bringing their antics to a new platform, The Osbournes podcast. “It’s a totally different ballgame now," the 31-year-old told HELLO! in NYC at a MS-themed Escape Room Experience. "I mean, what’s better and worse than working with family?" Before the band gets back together in December for the podcast, Jack and his dad have the second season of their A&E series, Ozzy and Jack's World Detour premiering on November 8. "It’s a lot of fun,” the father-of-two said about the show that highlights "wonderful and bizarre" sights around the globe.

Jack and his rock n' roll family are making a comeback with an Osbournes podcast Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Jack finds though that the tables have turned with his 68-year-old father. “You realize as your parents get older, you start parenting your parents," he explained. "Every morning I’m like, 'Did you eat enough breakfast?' 'Did you get enough sleep?' I’m checking in throughout the day like, ‘Do you need a snack?' 'Do you need to go to the bathroom?” He continued: “The fact that I’ll be 32 this year, and I get to spend that amount of time traveling with my dad is kind of fun. It’s opportunities that I don’t know that I would have any other way." And now more than ever he doesn't take these moments for granted since being diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS) five years ago.

Read below for more on Jack “glaring” life changes – which include prepping for baby number three with his wife Lisa – and the best part of being a father to girls.

The father-son duo are the stars of Ozzy and Jack's World Detour Photo: Instagram/@jackosbourne

HELLO!: It’s been five years since you found out about your MS diagnosis, how has your life changed?

"It’s weird because it has and it hasn’t. I’m way more conscious of my own physical well-being. Overall, probably the mental capacity of things and how I tend to look ok at somethings now. Other than that, it’s pretty normal. My daughter was born three weeks before my diagnosis, because having kids is a pretty big life change, that’s probably been the most glaring one."

What has been the most challenging aspect of it?

"I think the most challenging thing for me is not knowing. There’s no roadmap for MS. It’s different for everyone. For me I got on a treatment plan and you just see what happens."

The 31-year-old was diagnosed with the disease three weeks before his first daughter was born Photo: Instagram/@jackosbourne

How supportive has your family been?

"They’re super supportive. From the gate it’s been an education for all of us. Kelly is in the most recent episode of You Don’t Know Jack about MS. I think the sheer fact that my family shows up and that we actively participate in each other’s lives is enough for me."

Have you found a good support system outside your family? Have you connected with Jamie Lynn Sigler since she received news of her own diagnosis?

"We got connected through a mutual friend when she made it public about her diagnosis. I often meet people who have MS or have a family member with MS. Hearing that you’re not alone is a nice feeling. There’s other people out there who are in the same boat…dealing with the same stuff."

Jack says that his MS diagnosis came with minor life adjustments Photo: Getty Images

You and Kelly were also just with your mom on X-Factor. How was that?

"It was pretty funny to be honest with you. My mom was like ‘Can you do this for me’ and I’m like ‘Okay, I’m not a music expert.” I used to work in the music industry a while ago so I was like are you sure you want me to do this? It’s funny because I was like following social media and people were like ‘Why are they on this show?' I was like 'You’re right.'"

Was there any moment in particular that stood out?

"You know, as screwed up as it sounds, I was so uncomfortable because you’re literally involved in the fate of like six young girls and the youngest is 16 years old and they are in San Francisco without their parents. I would never let my daughter do that. It’s just terrifying. So, for me I had to find comedy in it. I felt pretty ruthless at times."

Jack and his wife Lisa are parents to five-year-old Pearl and two-year-old Andy Photo: Instagram/@jackosbourne

Speaking of your daughters, your family is expanding.

"Yup! The kids are excited and we’re excited. Lisa is going through the full nesting right now so the house is getting fully decorated."

Are you going to be completely outnumbered when the new baby arrives?

"I don’t know. We’ll see. We’re waiting [to find out the gender] so that’s the big surprise. I kind of like having my little girls. They’re so cute. They like to cuddle."

What’s the best part about having daughters?

"They like to cuddle! Boys just want to hit stuff with hammers. We will see. It’s a roll of the dice."