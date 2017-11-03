Celebrities dress up with their kids on Halloween

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake helped make <i>Toy Story</i> come to life for their son Silas. Both the singer and the actress shared photos from their day of trick-or-treating. <i>The Sinner</i> actress wrote: "Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody #HappyHalloween." In another photo she also shared, "All geared up and ready for action. Plus I may go hit on that Buzz... #happyhalloween." Photo: Instagram/@jessicabiel
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Legend coordinated this Halloween. The cookbook author fittingly dressed as Carmen Miranda with her and John's baby girl dressing as a pineapple. Chrissy's hairstylist and friend Jen Atkin shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: "Ms. Miranda and her lil  (I'm retiring Kira Kira after this gem) #swipe @chrissyteigen x @1maryphillips #jenatkinhair " Photo: Instagram/@Jenatkinhair
Celine Dion turned into Maleficent for Halloween with her sons Eddy and Nelson. The trio posed for friend Denise Truscello. Photo: Instagram/@celinedion via @denisetruscello
Adriana Lima donned full face paint and dressed up in honor of Dia de los Muertos. Her daughters Valentina and Sienna also took advantange and wore full makeup for their own outfits. Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
The Baldwin family did the <i>Wizard of Oz</i>. The family-of-five all dressed in character as they went trick-or-treating in NYC. Alec was a good sport as the Tin Man with Hilaria dressing as Glinda the Good Witch. Their adorable kids acted as Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion. Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin
Fergie and her and Josh Duhamel's son were off to Neverland this Halloween. The <i>Double Duchess</i> singer dressed as Tinkerbell while the adorable four-year-old was Peter Pan. Photo: Instagram/@fergie
Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley made Halloween a family affair. The couple along with their three children, Naleigh, Adalaide and Joshua Jr. dressed as Russian Nesting Dolls. The mom-of-three wrote on Instagram: "The big reveal! Well...it’s Big to me at least! I realize we look like we could be a bunch of bakers, chefs or flight attendants but we are in fact RUSSIAN NESTING DOLLS! Hahahah! I’m sorry, I just think we all look hilarious! Family themed costumes may be a new tradition...at least as long as I can talk my kids into it! Happy Halloween from the Kelley’s! To find out where I got these amazing hand made costumes head over to the blog and check out my post Enter If You Dare. Or stay tuned for my next Halloween post with more fun family pics and all the costume details! #thoseheavenlydays #handmadehalloween thoseheavenlydays.com" Photo: Instagram/@katherineheigl
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka won Halloween with their staged family photo. The couple and their twins Harper and Gideon made up a family circus. Neil wrote on Instagram, "Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious" Photo: Instagram/@nph
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber showed off their superhero parenting skills as they dressed up in Disney costumes to take their three children trick-or-treating. The mom wrote on Instagram: "Happy Halloween ❤️the Stuber’s  Trick or treating here we come!  #tribeof5 #superstuber" Photo: Instagram/@mollybsims
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their daughters Honor and Haven turned into vampires on Halloween night. The soon-to-be family of five were sure to be a fright trick-or-treating in their neighborhood. Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba
