Celebrity photos: Best star pictures for the week

<b>Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around - the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best celebrity photos of the week from your favorite stars.</b> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kaia-gerber/"><strong>Kaia Gerber</strong></a> returned from Germany, where she walked in the Chanel show, to reunite with her mom <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/cindy-crawford/"><strong>Cindy-Crawford</strong></a> for Bowling for Buddies at PINZ Bowling & Entertainment Center in Studio City, California. Photo: Getty Images
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves had a date night with Gerard Butler and his girlfriend Morgan Brown at the Duran Duran concert for SiriusXM listeners at the Faena Theater in Miami Beach. Photo: Getty Images
Oh my stars! Daisy Ridley sparkled in an out of this world dress for the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's <i>Star Wars: The Last Jedi</i> at The Shrine Auditorium, in L.A. on December 9. The actress showed off the frills on her ensemble as she twirled for the crowd while walking the glittery red carpet! Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Billie Lourd had the support of her father Bryan Lourd on what was most likely an emotional evening watching her mom Carrie Fisher's final film. The 25-year-old actress looked gorgeous ahead of the screening, in a glittering silver dress by Tom Ford with her hair wrapped in a signature Princess Leia type braid. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Can't take my eyes off of you! The force was with Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara as they stepped out for a <i>Star Wars</i> date night. The 45-year-old <i>Modern Family</i> star was beautiful in a stunning navy dress, while her 40-year-old actor husband complemented her in a gray Peyman Umay suit. Sofia later took to Instagram to share a surprise that her man had in store for her — a sweet inscription on the inside of his suit collar that read: "I LOVE SOFIA." Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lupita Nyong'o turned heads on the blockbuster movie's L.A. red carpet. The 34-year-old actress wore a stunning emerald Halpern dress, opting to accessorize the mesmerizing look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Lupita took fans behind-the scenes of part of her carpet look on Instagram, writing: “Red Carpet prep. Getting the foundation right is winning half the battle. I use @lancomeofficial Teint Idole Ultra 500 for the highlights, 550 for the lowlights and 560 to work with that inevitable Australian tan. Always best to have a few shades to change with your changes." Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Laura Dern also stunned at the world premiere of the film, showcasing her figure as she attended the evening with her two children. The <i>Big Little Lies</i> star opted for a black lace dress by Vivienne Westwood Couture, pairing the sheer design with simple Nikos Koulis jewels. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Let it snow! Zendaya and Zac Efron enjoyed a snowy Saturday afternoon at the top of the Empire State building in NYC on December 9. The actors braved the cold with their fellow <i>The Greatest Showman</i> co-stars, Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle, and director Michael Gracey, to turn on the lights for the skyscraper's new music-to-light-show synced to the song <i>This Is Me</i> from their new film. Photo: KEA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
Concertgoers at Z100 New York’s annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball were shocked on December 8 when two surprise guests came out to introduce the last act of the night. Madison Square Garden in New York City buzzed with excitement as <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/katie-holmes/"><strong>Katie Holmes</strong></a> and her 11-year-old-daughter Suri stepped onto the stage hand in hand, announcing Taylor Swift. “She’s one of our favorite performers and who is it tonight?” Katie said, prompting Suri to giddily shout: “Taylor Swift!” Photo: Getty Images
Baby, she's a firework! Zendaya wore a strapless Viktor & Rolf dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry to <i>The Greatest Showman</i> premiere in NYC aboard the Queen Mary 2. She was joined by Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and the rest of her co-stars at the Moët & Chandon-sponsored party. Photo: BFA
Sofia Richie swung into her weekend at the Museum of Ice Cream Miami's opening during Art Basel. The model, who hit the town with boyfriend Scott Disick, came to the museum's Sunset Soirée from the beach. Photo: BFA
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-hudson/"><strong>Kate Hudson</strong></a> made her way to L.A. Sunset Tower to support her friends <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jenna-dewan/"><strong>Jenna Dewan-Tatum</strong></a> and Jennifer Meyer on their jewelry collection for Baby2Baby that will be sold on Gilt.com. Photo: Getty Images
It was a Jennifer lovefest in West Hollywood! Pals Jennifer Meyer and Jennifer Aniston shared a hug at the the launch of Gilt.com, Jennifer Meyer and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s exclusive jewelry collection benefitting Baby2Baby on December 7. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gilt.com
Eva Longoria and Olivia Culpo made the rounds at Art Basel and stopped by the 8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale hosted by Issa Rae at Villa Casa Casuarina. Photo: BFA
A work of art! Karolina Kurkova struck a pose at the Alexa Magazine Party held at the 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach during Art Basel Miami on December 7. Photo: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images
Paris Hilton and Joan Smalls made a stylish duo at the Moschino fragrance launch held at the Eden Roc Hotel during Miami Art Basel. The heiress later hit LIV at the Fontainebleau with her beau Chris Zylka. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage
Director and producer Steven Spielberg joined his cast Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep on stage at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Official Academy Screening of their upcoming film <i>The Post</i>. The trio discussed the movie, along with fellow co-star fellow co-star Bob Odenkirk, at the MOMA Celeste Bartos Theater on December 7 in NYC. Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences
Stylish wonder women! Chrissy Teigen and Gal Gadot stunned at the GQ and Dior Homme private dinner in celebration of the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party held at the Chateau Marmont on December 7 in Los Angeles. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ
While Kaia Gerber walked in Chanel’s show in Hamburg, her family — Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — attended the Launch of Act1 with the Daily Front Row across the pond in Miami Beach during Art Basel on December 6. Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Danny and Michelle Tanner together again! Ashley Olsen had a <i>Full House</i> reunion with her former TV dad Bob Saget at the Scleroderma Research Foundation's "30th Anniversary Cool Comedy —Hot Cuisine" event held at New York City’s Caroline's Comedy Club on December 5. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lily-rose-depp/"><strong>Lily-Rose Depp</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kristen-stewart/"><strong>Kristen Stewart</strong></a>, both whom happen to be muses of Chanel, traveled to Hamburg to watch the fashion house's Trombinoscope Collection des Metiers d'Art 2017/18 runway show. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kaia-gerber/"><strong>Kaia Gerber</strong></a> returned to the runway for Chanel's Trombinoscope collection Metiers d'Art 2017/18 show at Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany on December 6. Photo: Getty Images
Eva Longoria welcomed Camila Cabello into the L’Oréal Paris family when the two ladies attended the 12th Anniversary of its Women of Worth celebration in NYC. The former <i>Telenovela</i> star took to Instagram after the event to praise the <i>Havana</i> singer. She wrote: "Finally got to meet this beauty at the @lorealmakeup #WomenofWorth Congrats on all your success @camila_cabello I’m so happy for you :heart: Your success is our success #FiercelyLatina" Photo: Getty Images
Chris Pratt and his and Anna Faris' son Jack made the Los Angeles Clippers game a father-son date on December 6. The duo watched the team play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Photo: Getty Images
Margot Robbie and Demi Lovato were able to check out the installations of Refinery29’s 29Rooms LA: ‘Turn It Into Art’ opening night party at THE ROW DTLA. Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were a coordinating couple at DuJour And WellNEST's kick off to Miami Beach's Art Basel at the Confidante hotel Earlier in the day, the two caught some sun with Sofia in a red bikini. Photo: Getty Images
Cate Blanchett opted for a colorful pleated Giorgio Armani dress for the 2017 Dubai International Film Festival's Opening Night Gala that premiered <i>Hostiles</i>. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/angelina-jolie/"><strong>Angelina Jolie</strong></a> delivered a passionate speech during the Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment Breakfast on December 6. During the event, held at L.A.’s MILK studios, the <i>First they Killed My Father</i> producer spoke about the need for gender equality on an international level. “There is so much we have to change and fight for..but we don’t have to think the film we made…political joke we made onstage will land us in prison,” the mother-of-six shared. “We must continue fighting so that others one day will have the freedoms we have.” Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images
The Hollywood Reporter cover star <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jennifer-lawrence/"><strong>Jennifer Lawrence</strong></a> accepted an award during the 2017 Women in Entertainment Breakfast. The <i>Mother!</i> actress used the opportunity to thank the women such as Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot and Shonda Rhimes, who took the stage before her during the event, and encouraged women to speak up for what is right. "This last year has been a challenging and trying time in our world, and our industry specifically," she said. "Every day, we wake up to a myriad of headlines that deeply impact us, from around the globe.  She then continued by thanking all of the women in the room and beyond who "stood up to adversity." Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/justin-timberlake/"><strong>Justin Timberlake</strong></a> gave <i>Wonder Woman</i>’s <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gal-gadot/"><strong>Gal Gadot</strong></a> a hand as she reached the stage during the Women in Entertainment Breakfast. The actress and the <i>Can’t Stop the Feeling</i> singer presented a few lucky students with scholarships. Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images for THR
Colin Kaepernick got the surprise of a lifetime when Beyoncé made an unexpected appearance onstage at the Sports Illustrated "Sportsperson of the Year Awards" on December 5. Queen Bey surprised the former 49ers quarterback, by presenting him with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, which is given to an athlete who uses their platform to promote change. In her speech, Beyoncé said: "Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion only hope to change the world for the better. To change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color." Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Leighton Meester got students at the Para Los Ninos school into the holiday spirit by reading them <i>How The Grinch Stole Christmas!</i> and serving lunch as a part of Random House’s #GrowYourHeart campaign, a partner of Feeding America in L.A. on December 5. Photo: Getty Images
Fashion history! Irina Shayk and Donetella Versace were posh during the opening of the Versace Boutique in London. After the event, the supermodel took to her Instagram to honor the fashion mogul saying, “Bonding with this queen ❤️  @donatella_versace powerful strong iconic #donatellaversace always making me laugh  love you xx Iri ❤️ #staystrong."  Photo:  Darren Gerrish / Darren Gerrish / WireImage
Adriana Lima fangirled over meeting Rita Ora during the The Prada Double Club Miami, a Carsten Höller project by Fondazione Prada during Art Basel. The Victoria's Secret Angel even posted about the encounter on Instagram with the caption: "Met these beautiful souls last night @ritaora @ricky_martin... how refreshing to meet 2 beyond talented musicians that I happen to be a fan and to have the chance to feel how genuine, sincere, beautiful hearted they are..... I can affirm what a honor to have the opportunity meet you." Photo: BFA
Margot Robbie, whose hair was styled by Bryce Scarlett for Moroccanoil, had some after-party fun with her <i>I, Tonya</i> co-stars Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan and Ricky Russert as well as the subject of the movie, Tonya Harding in Hollywood. Photo: Getty Images
Spanish model-turned actor Jon Kortajarena was a lucky lad in the midst of Bella Hadid, Alicia Vikander and Jasmine Sanders at the opening of the Bulgari Resort Dubai. Photo: Bulgari
Katie Holmes showed her support for Jamie Foxx at designer sunglass brand Prive Revaux's NYC store opening. Though the two, who have not confirmed their relationship since the rumors begain in 2013, arrived separately. Katie stunned in a black satin black dress with a pink coat and black pumps for the outing that was sponsored by Casa Noble Tequila. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jamie Foxx multi-tasked as he played host and painter at the Prive Revaux store opening in NYC. While Katie went glam in a dress, Jamie kept it casual in a grey peacoat and sneakers. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<i>The Crown</i>’s Claire Foy and Matt Smith stopped by the SiriusXM Studios for an EW Spotlight ahead of their Netflix hits' season two debut on December 8. The day prior the duo attended a 92Y screening where they discussed the mania surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement. “I feel sorry for her,” Matt, said (via Vanity Fair). “It’s such a transition in her life, and it’s such a huge thing to take on. Life as she knows it is gone. But hey, she’s marrying the prince of Britain—how exciting for her.” Claire also added: “You realize the fact that Elizabeth forbade her sister from marrying a divorced man; it goes to show how time has changed and how they’ve had to evolve. And they really have. This would not have been conceivable, this would not have happened 50 years ago. And I think that’s why the monarchy will survive, and thrive, because it’s willing to change and listen to the people and realize that some elements of the institution are outdated and unnecessary.” Photo: Getty Images
Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Dwayne Johnson were three dapper dudes at the <i>Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle</i> premiere in Paris. Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian West and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer mingled at the The Tot holiday pop-up at The Grove’s Santa Village in West Hollywood. The two ladies and guests began with champagne cocktails followed by a sit-down dinner that wrapped with the iconic Ladurée mini macarons for desert. Photo: Donato Sardella
Diane Kruger mixed animal print and sequins in a dress by Halpern for the New York premiere of <i>In the Fade</i>. The cast then moved from the MOMA to Ma Peche, where they enjoyed dinner and wine, courtesy of Ruffino Wines. Photo: Kristina Humphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
Before taking the stage to perform her hits and her new holiday songs for Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) members at the grand opening of the Renaissance Downtown Hotel in Dubai, she enjoyed a tea ritual at BHAR. Photo: Renaissance Hotels
Jaime King helped kick off the Art Basel festivities at the WWD and Belvedere Vodka's Art of Fashion party in Miami's Design District. Photo: Alex Tamargo/Getty Images
Lucy Hale had a friendly Word with Friends 2 competition with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) 17-year-old patient Laura. After the game, the <i>Life Sentence</i> actress had a special announcement sharing that the gaming company would be donating $75,000 to the hospital in honor of the teen, who beat the star. Photo:
Jennifer Aniston, who doesn't have her own social media accounts, took over @smartwater to share what a day in her life looks like. She started with breakfast and ended with a dinner out with best friend Courteney Cox. Photo: Instagram/@smartwater
