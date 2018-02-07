Jessica Alba shares sweet breastfeeding photo – and reveals her plan to get back into shape post-baby HELLO! US

Actress Jessica Alba has shared a sweet photo of herself breastfeeding her six-week-old son Hayes – and revealed to her social media followers that she's serious about getting back into shape post-pregnancy. The 36-year-old star and husband Cash Warren welcomed their third child on December 31, and Jessica has since been enjoying her mommy time with their bouncing baby boy and daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, six. In a video shared on Instagram, though, she's revealed she's adding a new task to her busy mom to-do list – kicking off a healthy eating and fitness plan to "get back in the saddle". "Starting today I'm going to make healthier food choices," Jessica says in a no-makeup selfie video she posted on Tuesday. "I just had a baby, and it's hard to get back in the saddle, but I think it's time." For the challenge, Jessica has recruited "amazing nutritionist" and wellness expert Kelly LeVeque, whose clients also include Jennifer Garner, Emmy Rossum and Molly Sims.

Scroll down for video

Hi Una publicación compartida de Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) el Feb 6, 2018 at 3:54 PST





RELATED: CELEBRITY BABIES BORN IN 2018

With her doctor's guidance, the star hopes to get her new health and fitness regime underway soon. "I feel like it’s time to get my ish together and make healthier choices," Jessica wrote in a caption alongside her video. "@bewellbykelly will get my nutrition right and I’m working on a variety of things for fitness, once I get the go ahead from my Doc." However, the mother-of-three also confessed cutting out sugar has been a tough start to her diet, adding the hashtag, "#ialreadymisssugar".



MORE: JESSICA ALBA SHARES HER BEAUTY SECRETS WITH HELLO! FASHION

Jessica's new health plan may be the last time that she has to think about getting back into shape post-baby. Last year she told Extra that she and Cash weren't planning on further extending their family. "[We are] done, done, done!" she laughed during the interview. "My friend was like, 'You are gonna have another', and I'm like, 'No, I'm not...' I just want a healthy baby... [and then] we're good. Three is good."

The mom-of-three shared a first photo of Hayes on New Year's Day, with the caption: "Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. #familyof5."

For more celebrity news, click here.