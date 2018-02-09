All the red carpet style from the glittering amfAR gala in NYC

The unofficial kick-off of <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/fashion-week/ "><strong>New York Fashion Week</strong></a>, the amfAR gala, a black-tie fundraiser which also honors individuals who have contributed in the fight against HIV/AIDS, is one of the most glamorous parties of NYFW, with prices ranging from $1,750 for an individual ticket to a whopping $25,000 for a table of 12. This year's event, held on Wednesday, February 7, featured an A-list roster of guests, including event co-chair <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/heidi-klum/ "><strong>Heidi Klum</strong></a> and host <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/taraji-p-henson/ "><strong>Taraji P Henson</strong></a>, who enjoyed cocktails, dinner, a live auction and a performance by Halsey on a night that recognized <I>Precious</I> and <I>The Butler</I> director Lee Daniels and W Magazine editor Stefano Tonchi as the year's outstanding individuals. Scroll through to see all the best red carpet fashion from the gala, held at NYC's famed Cipriani Wall Street. For more about celebrity style,<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/celebrity-style/ "><strong> click here</strong></a>. Photos: Getty Images
Va-va-voom, Heidi Klum! The supermodel stunned in a sparkling asymmetrical Zuhair Murad couture gown. Photo: Getty Images
The night's host, <I>Empire</I> star Taraji P Henson, brought some serious glam with her sequined red and black halter gown by David Koma. Photo: Getty Images
<I>Pretty Little Liars</I> star Lucy Hale looked ready for Valentine's Day in <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> favorite <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jenny-packham/"><strong>Jenny Packham</strong></a>. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ashley-graham/"><strong>Ashley Graham</strong></a>, who recently posed with her 53-year-old mom for a <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/fashion/12018020625835/ashley-graham-mom-linda-graham-bikini-campaign/"><strong>bikini fashion shoot</strong></a>, looked gorgeous in a black gown and diamonds. Photo: Getty Images
Sly's daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sistine-stallone/"><strong>Sistine Stallone</strong></a> glittered in a forest green halter-necked dress and metallic sandals. Photo: Getty Images
Actress, model and dancer Larsen Thompson wore one of the most dramatic gowns of the night – a wine-hued creation with glamorous train. Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin hit the red carpet wearing a embroidered lace gown with illusion sleeves. Photo: Getty Images
Thigh-baring gowns are a hot red carpet trend. Halsey, who performed for the amFAR gala, wore a strapless dress that showed off her many tattoos. Photo: Getty Images
From left to right, floral-suit wearing Joan Smalls and Karen Elson in a slip dress, and actress Sienna Miller in a Dior striped princess gown and updo, all took different style approaches for the night at Cipriani Wall Street. Photo: Getty Images
