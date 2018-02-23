Kylie Jenner tweets about Snapchat – and the stock falls by $1.3billion HELLO! US

Did Kylie Jenner's influence cause Snapchat stock to lose $1.3billion of its value? The new mom, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster earlier this month, posted an unflattering tweet about the social media app, and Snapchat's stock dropped not long after. The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whose profile was previously named among the top 10 most-viewed accounts on Snapchat, took to Twitter late on Wednesday to express her disapproval of the app's recent redesign. "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," she told her 24.5 million Twitter followers. On Thursday, stock market shares for Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc., plunged by 7.2 per cent.

"Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore?," Kylie asked her Twitter followers on Wednesday. And it appears that the stock market responded! Photo: WENN

However, the young influencer and beauty mogul clarified that still has a place in her heart for the popular app, which was co-founded by Evan Spiegel, husband of supermodel Miranda Kerr. She followed up her initial billion-dollar tweet with another that called Snapchat her "first love": "Still love you tho snap...," she enthused.

The star certainly has been a huge fan of Snapchat, collaborating with the app for her Life of Kylie reality series last year. She only recently returned to her social networking sites, though, after keeping a low profile in the lead-up to the birth of her daughter, whose dad is her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, earlier this month.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

On Wednesday, a fan on Twitter asked how her baby is doing and the new mom replied in a tweet filled with smiley faces, "She’s good... still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby." And the little girl is already influencing her mama in her career as a beauty guru. On Thursday, Kylie revealed she's releasing a Stormi-inspired collection for her Kylie Cosmetics brand. The new products even have a cool package design with clouds and lightning bolts.

