Ashton Kutcher goes in for a passionate Kiss Cam smooch – watch Mila Kunis' hilarious reaction! HELLO! US

Mila Kunis was taken by surprise in more ways than one as she and husband Ashton Kutcher were enjoying a fun date night at the Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings hockey game at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Monday. The couple were watching the action on the ice when when the Kings' Kiss Cam panned to the action in the stands – more specifically, the famous couple sitting in the audience! While Mila looked shocked by the attention and then started laughing, Ashton quickly prepped for the embrace by dramatically licking his lips. The 40-year-old actor then leaned in to kiss his other half, who happily reciprocated until her spouse turned up the heat for a full-on mega-smooch. At that point, Mila pulled away laughing hysterically, clearly unfazed by the famous prankster's antics.

Scroll down for video

Ashton and Mila are huge sports fans and regularly attend games together. In fact, at Monday night's game the pair were with Ashton's The Ranch co-star Elisha Cuthbert, whose husband Dion Phaneuf plays for the Kings. While the parents-of-two are no strangers to the Kiss Cam, having been featured on the jumbotron twice in 2014, their evenings out seem to be less frequent these days, likely because they have their hands full with three-year-old daughter Wyatt and 14-month-old son Dimitri.

MORE: CELEBRITY COUPLES' BEST-EVER KISSES

In November of last year, Mila opened up to Marie Claire about motherhood and what her life as a mom has taught her. “What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get," she said. "I’m ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy.’”

For more on celebrity couples, click here.