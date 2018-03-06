Oscars 2018: The best celebrity photos on Instagram

We absolutely loved the amazing fashion on the Oscars 2018 red carpet, and we're also taking an inside look at the ceremony and after parties! Scroll through our photo gallery to get a stars-eye view of all the excitement of Hollywood's biggest night thanks to celebrity pics posted on Instagram. Actor Ansel Elgort excitedly snapped a selfie with Call Me by Your Name star and high school friend, Timothee Chalamet – and got photobombed by Armie Hammer! Photo: Instagram/@ansel
Actress and Time's Up activist Ashley Judd shared a selfie before taking the Oscars stage, captioning the photo "Preparing to present at the #Oscars with @salmahayek and @iamannabellasciorra. #Oscars90 #TimesUp." Photo: Instagram/ @ashley_judd
Singer Andra Day took the Oscar stage to perform the best original song nominee, <I>Stand Up for Something</I>. The musician posed for this photo with her Oscars plus-one: "Just taking mom dukes on a lil date. #wedoitfortheglam #godissogood..." Photo: Instagram/@andradaymusic
Heidi Klum snapped a photo with fellow supermodels Adriana Lima and Shanina Shaik at Elton John's Oscars viewing party, writing "With these beauties @adriamalima and @shaninamshaik #oscars." Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum
Ashton Kutcher and actress wife Mila Kunis skipped out on the Oscars, but still made it a black tie evening. The actor posted this romantic photo to Instagram, captioning it, "Night out with the wife." Photo: Instagram/ @aplusk
Oscar winners Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong'o flashed their smiles for this fab selfie at the ceremony. Photo: Instagram/@violadavis
Viola also co-starred in this snap with her <I>The Help</I> co-stars, Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney. With Allison's win at the 2018 Oscars, all three are Academy Award winners. Photo: Instagram/@octaviaspencer
"Celebrating #Oscars90 with this literal gang- congratulations to all the nominees! What a fantastic year for movies," wrote Seth Green along with this pic taken at the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari. Photo: Instagram/@sethgreen
Mindy Kaling shared a sweet selfie with her date for the night – her co-star on <I>The Office</I>, B. J. Novak! Photo: Instagram/@mindykaling
Host Jimmy Kimmel captured this "elevator break" with Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Instagram/@jimmykimmellive
Catherine Zeta-Jones didn't attend the ceremony, but she did prepare her 2002 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the night. "My little guy is all dressed up and ready to go!" she posted on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@catherinezetajones
"Just really into this eyebrow, earring, low ponytail combo," posted Busy Philipps as she captured her look for posterity. Photo: Instagram/@busyphilipps
Taraji P Henson snapped a selfie with director John Singleton, captioning the photo, "Where it all began for me!!! I love this man @johnsingleton you changed my life!!! #Oscars2018 #90oscars ." Photo: Instagram/@tarajiphenson
Caitlyn Jenner turned out to support Elton John at his annual Oscar night fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. !Always a great time seeing my friend @eltonjohn while supporting the amazing work that @ejaf is doing," she wrote. Photo: Instagram/@caitlynjenner
