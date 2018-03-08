Katy Perry shocks the world with her 'disgusting' hidden talent By Robert Peterpaul

The latest sneak peek of American Idol shows Katy Perry unveiling a rather unique hidden talent. Although the returning reality show is technically a singing competition, the judge took a moment to show off a different type of ability that she possesses. “I have a crazy talent,” she said to a contestant during his audition. “If you show me one of yours – I’ll show you one of mine.” After some reluctance, the 33-year-old superstar gave in and revealed the skill: “I can look like a frog,” she said. “It’s disgusting. Nobody’s gonna want to make out with me, or any of that… who cares.”

Katy Perry shocked everyone with her hidden talent Photo: Youtube/@IdolsGlobal

“It’s horrible – ready?” she asked, while fellow celebrity judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan artfully moved their positions to get a better view. Katy than proceeded to mimic a frog’s breathing pattern. The star puffed her neck in and out, looking exactly like an amphibian to the amazement of people in the room. “It’s a tree fog!” Luke exclaimed as he watched entranced. “Here, touch it!” Katy said mid-puff.

The star and her fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Photo: Instagram/@katyperry

“Oh… this is bad,” Lionel replied to the singer before going in to touch her inflated neck. Right as the 68-year-old icon was about to, Katy playfully scared him with a ‘roar’, laughing good-naturedly while he fell back onto his seat. Along with the show’s crew, who can be heard laughing in the background, the Firework singer seemed to amuse herself, clapping after she was done.

Katy and her co-stars seem pumped for the updated incarnation of Idol to air. Toward the end of the promo clip, Katy says: “I first started singing in church when I was nine and it felt like magic, so I just pursued that feeling. It wasn’t easy. Three record labels had signed and dropped me – two cars repossessed. I was the overdraft girl. I really worked it. It’s so nice to be able to mentor people along this incredible journey.”

The new season of American Idol debuts on Sunday, March 11 on ABC.