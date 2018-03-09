Are Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton still friends? HELLO! US

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have a lot in common – they are both working mothers and authors in their 30s who grew up in the public eye with power player parents. And, of course, the two first daughters both famously joined their respective dad and mom, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, when the two American icons went head to head in 2016’s contentious presidential race, in which President Trump emerged the winner. A few years ago Chelsea and Ivanka could easily have been described as BFFs. "Ivanka and I talk about everything," Chelsea told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. "I'm so grateful she's my friend. I think she's a great woman. I support her – I support all my friends.” But where to the two high profile women stand now?

The two were glad to see each other at the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year awards Photos: Getty Images

Earlier this week, as she criticized the "retrograde policies" and "cruelty and incompetence" of President Trump's administration, Chelsea, 38, addressed the status of her friendship with Ivanka, who is now one of the President's special advisors, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I haven’t spoken to [Ivanka] in a long time,” Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter said on the show. "It’s clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with and that I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump."

Chelsea, 38, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about her new children's book, She Persisted Around the World Photo: WENN

It seems only time will tell if we'll see these former BFFs will reunite anytime soon. But it looks like there may be hope. In an interview with 20/20 before her father’s inauguration in 2017, 36-year-old Ivanka called Chelsea a “very good friend”. “She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign and of course she will be a friend of mine after,” said the current first daughter. “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to.”

