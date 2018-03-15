SXSW Film Festival 2018: All the best photos from on and off the carpet

<b>Awards season might be over, but that doesn't mean the stars are slowing down! The celebrities descended on Austin, Texas for the 2018 South by Southwest Film Festival to debut their films and have some fun. Click through to see the best from the carpet and more!</b> A different kind of <i>Big Three</i>! Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley traveled to SXSW where they gave a preview of the season 2 finale, including what an old Jack Pearson looks like. Photo: Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez, in a David Bowie t-shirt, joined Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd during the company's Empowering Connections chat in Austin. Though Gina admitted she can't use the dating app to find a man since she is in a relationship, she could use it to find meaningful connections in business. Photo: Getty Images for Bumble
G'day Hugh! Hugh Jackman may have been thousands of miles from Sydney, but the actor was able to taste some of the delicacies from his native country and chat philanthropy at the G'Day USA Australia House in Austin. Photo: Marshall Tidrick
Ashton Kutcher (pictured here with Darren Aronofsky) threw 'The Party' with Sound Ventures partner Guy Oseary at the Hotel Van Zandt. Snoop Dogg deejayed, St. Vincent performed and guests enjoyed Casamigos Tequila cocktails. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Sound
Was it planned? Jamie Chung's booties matched the colorful wall at the WeWork Congress. The actress was in town promoting <i>1985</i>. Photo: Getty Images
Molly Shannon rocked an Annie Hall-esque number for the <i>Wild Nights With Emily</i> premiere at Paramount Theatre on March 11. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW
Dressed in casual chic attire, Brooklyn Decker struck a pose on the 8th annual Fast Company Grill during SXSW at Cedar Door Patio Bar and Grill on March 11. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Fast Company
He'll be back! Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke onstage at POLITICO's Off Message conference during SXSW on March 11. Photo: Hubert Vestil/Getty Images for SXSW
Olivia Wilde popped in a blue Carolina Herrera buckled dress while at the premiere of <i>A Vigilante</i> at the Paramount Theatre on March 10. Photo: Gary Miller/FilmMagic
<i>Westworld</i> fans delighted when the cast took to the stage. James Marsden was one of the stars who spoke onstage at the Featured Session during SXSW at Austin Convention Center on March 10. Photo: Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW
Lucy Hale looked out of this world while rocking a space skirt on the carpet to the premiere of <i>The Unicorn</i> on March 10. Photo: Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW
Later on, Lucy popped by the Pizza Hut Lounge for a snack. Photo: Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images for Pizza Hut
Dakota Fanning was pretty in polka dot for her Informal & Candid Conversation with Female Leaders in Television during SXSW at Austin Convention Center on March 10. Photo: Mike Jordan/Getty Images for SXSW
But first, let's take a selfie! Dakota's sister Elle Fanning looked fabulous in a pinstripe jumpsuit while greeting a fan at the premiere of her film <i>Galveston</i> at the Paramount Theatre on March 10. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt stepped out for a special red carpet together. The loved-up pair made an appearance at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival to premiere their upcoming thriller <i>A Quiet Place</i>, which co-stars the couple and was directed by John. Slated for an April 6 release, the film features John and Emily in their first non-animated flick together. For the outing, Emily rocked a light Prabal Gurung dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Michael Kors clutch, and Azlee jewelry. Her hubby John opted for a darker look with a Ben Sherman sweater, Vince pants, and Rag & Bone shoes. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer attended the <i>Final Portrait</i> premiere at the Stateside Theater on March 9. Elizabeth supported her husband who stars in the new film. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images
Camila Mendes stepped out of Riverdale to attend the SXSW premiere of <i>The New Romantic</i> at Stateside Theater on March 11. The actress looked pretty in a floral print dress. Photo: Ismael Quintanilla/Getty Images for SXSW
Rachel Zoe also spoke during the Bumble conversation on March 9. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Bumble
Keke Palmer helped kick off SXSW by bringing empowerment to Texas. She was among the stars to attend "Bumble Presents: Empowering Connections" at Fair Market on March 9 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Bumble
