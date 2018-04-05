Shannen Doherty shares moving video post after latest cancer test results HELLO! US

Actress Shannen Doherty, who has been battling breast cancer since her diagnosis in August 2015, reassured fans that she is "still in remission" despite a momentary scare with an "elevated" result for one of her tumor marker tests. The Charmed star continues to undergo monitoring after going into remission in April of last year, and on Wednesday shared a post in which she wrote, "One Tumor marker test came back good. Other... elevated", setting off concern and reports that the cancer had returned. However, she later deleted the post and clarified in a video posted to her Instagram: "I spoke to my doctor this morning... and my scan is still all clear, so I am still in remission."

SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Shannen has been sharing her breast cancer journey with her followers on Instagram, and earlier this week posted a photo of herself giving the thumbs up at her latest screening with her mom, explaining:"She got bone test done as well" Photo: Instagram/@theshando

Since her diagnosis, the Hollywood star has been sharing her health journey with updates on social media. Earlier this week, the actress posted a picture of herself joined by her mother at her doctor's office as she underwent the tumor marker test and bone density scan. In that update the 46-year-old shared her fears, writing: "There is always anxiety waiting for test results to come back [because] reoccurrences happen [I] can't imagine how it must feel to beat back cancer only to have it return again."

Shannen has been active in raising awareness for cancer research, and last year spoke of how her health battle has made her a "better person". "It taught me a different kind of strength...," she told Life & Style magazine. "Now it comes from more of a vulnerable space, which I think is a good thing. I feel blessed that I'm in remission, I feel blessed I had cancer in the first place. I'm very happy. It's a second chance at life."