Jay-Z has spoken candidly about being unfaithful to his superstar wife Beyoncé in the past, and in an interview with David Letterman on the talk show host's new Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the hip hop mogul praised his famous spouse for her "understanding" in the wake of his infidelity. "I like to believe we're in a better place today," he said. "But we're still working and communicating and growing. And I'm proud of the father and the husband that I am today because of all the work that was done."

Therapy, he noted, was one of the keys to working through their problems. "I want to have the emotional tools that it takes to keep my family together," he said during the interview. "And much like you, I have a beautiful wife who's understanding and knew I'm not the worst of what I've done. We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work."

Rumors about Jay's infidelity had reached fever pitch in 2016 when Beyonce, 36, released her visual album Lemonade, and the father of three would later address the speculation on his own 2017 album 4:44.

During the chat with David Letterman, Jay-Z also took on the subjects of masculinity and emotion, revealing that his that his 2001 single Song Cry was an early attempt to understand the relation between the two. "For a lot of us, we don't have, especially where I grew up and men in general, we don't have emotional cues from when we're young," he said. "Our emotional cues are 'Be a man, stand up, don't cry!'."

The couple are parents of three young children, including six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, seen above, and twins Rumi and Sir Photo: Instagram/@beyonce

He and Beyoncé just celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on April 4, and are parents of three young children: Blue Ivy, six, and 10-month-old twins Rumi and Sir. The now happily married couple are planning on spending plenty of time together in the coming months as they embark on their second joint tour, On the Run 2, which kicks off June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. The US leg begins on July 25 in Cleveland.

The full My Next Guest Needs No Introduction interview is screening as of April 6 on Netflix.

