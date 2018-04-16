ACM Awards 2018: Carrie Underwood makes a triumphant return after horrific accident By Robert Peterpaul

She’s back and we're blown away! Carrie Underwood made her first official appearance since sustaining serious injuries to her face and wrist following a bad fall last year. The 35-year-old country singer got all glammed up for the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15, turning heads on stage. The highly-anticipated return delighted fans, who were eager to see the mom-of-one return to the spotlight to sing her new song Cry Pretty.

Carrie Underwood made her return to the stage since her accident Photo: Getty Images

A day before the big event, Carrie took to social media to share her excitement about the big comeback. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her backstage looking gorgeous and ready for the night ahead. “Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards!” she wrote along with the selfie. “Can’t wait until tomorrow night! #CryPretty #ACMAwards.”

Carrie was ready to make her big comeback Photo: Instagram/@carrieunderwood

In a recent open letter, the former American Idol star revealed to her fans that she was "healing pretty nicely" after the incident, which required "40 and 50 stitches" to her face. "First off, physically, I'm doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there… and the docs say that last 10 per cent will come in time," she wrote. "And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while."

The mom-of-one fell on the steps of her house back in November, later telling her followers that she may look "a bit different" the next time they see her. "Even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she told her fans back in January. "I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse."