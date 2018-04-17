Gwyneth Paltrow sends sweet message to fiancé Brad Falchuk after 'incredible' engagement party HELLO! US

Gwyneth Paltrow has thanked fiancé Brad Falchuk for "true happiness" after the couple celebrated their pending wedding on Saturday in seriously star-studded style. The actress also expressed her appreciation for Ryan Murphy, who co-created Glee with Brad, for throwing them the "incredible" engagement bash, saying she and her future husband are the "luckiest people on the planet".

"Thank you #ryanmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our (love)," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture from the party. "There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. @giambattistavalliparis I will never get over my gorgeous dress. @georgieeisdell thank you. @hairbylorenzomartin thank you. @teamsaltzman thank you.

"Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness."

Gwyneth and Brad, seen here in a previous Instagram selfie, celebrated their engagement with 400 guests in Los Angeles last weekend Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Among the 400 guests at the bash, which was held at The Los Angeles Theatre, were Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler, and pregnant Kate Hudson. The engagement party followed the Oscar winner's equally glamorous week-long bachelorette party in Mexico, where the bride-to-be was joined by Cameron, designer Stella McCartney and more close pals.

The Iron Man star and TV producer Brad announced their engagement in January. This will be the second marriage for the actress, who shares two children, Moses and Apple, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

