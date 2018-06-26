Khloe Kardashian breaks her silence on why she stayed with Tristan Thompson HELLO! US

Khloé Kardashian has spoken out for the first time about "rebuilding" her relationship with her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who made headlines after allegations he was unfaithful emerged days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True. After a fan on Twitter criticised the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, saying they were "disappointed" that she "preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it's time to walk the walk, she's a hypocrite", Khloé had a very straightforward response .

"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," the reality TV star tweeted back. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."

Khloe and Tristan welcomed baby True in April Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

RELATED: Does North West have hair extensions? Kim Kardashian explains her daughter's new look

On Sunday, the 33-year-old was photographed with Tristan at BOA restaurant in Los Angeles wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger. While Khloé didn't address speculation of an engagement, she did share her experience of being a new mother out on the town and leaving their two-month-old at home. "My little mama goes to bed at 8," she told her followers. "So I have a few hours to enjoy 'being an adult' but truthfully I would rather just stay home with her. But I tried last night lol."

The reality TV star and the NBA player have been together since 2016 Photo: Getty Images

VIDEO: Celebrity mothers and their look-alike daughters

Khloé and the Cleveland Cavaliers player began dating in 2016, and welcomed True on April 12 of this year. While the mother-of-one has been until now tight-lipped about her relationship, she has made no secret of her boundless love for her baby daughter. In May, she said she was working on lining up her "mind, body and soul" as mother to a newborn. "I want mind, body and soul, it all to be lined up and zen, and (I'm) trying to now do this with my sweet, little baby girl," she said.