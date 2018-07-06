The stars in stripes! See how your favorite celebrities spent their July 4th

<b>Happy birthday, America! Despite Independence Day falling midweek, that didn't stop stars from celebrating. Scroll through to see how our favorite celebrities spent their July 4, 2018, and see which royal sent well-wishes to her American friends.</b> Red, white and blonde! Reese Witherspoon took to social media on July 5 to give fans a glimpse at her family's picture-perfect Independence Day celebration. “Family time during last night’s fireworks!" she wrote on social media. "Hope everyone had a great #4thofJuly!” The 42-year-old <i>Legally Blonde</i> star posted plenty of festive photos and videos to her accounts, including a cute boomerang of her husband Jim Toth watching her loving as she played around with her Uncle Sam hat. She also shared a lovely photo of herself watching the fireworks with Jim, her 18-year-old daughter Ava, and her 5-year-old son Tennessee. Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
Howdy! "Packing is easier when there’s a theme," Reese wrote on Instagram on the actual holiday date. "Happy 4th y’all!" Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon
Kim Kardashian headed to an undisclosed lake location for the holiday where she tried out wakeboarding. "This was way harder than it looks!!!" she wrote on her Instagram story with videos of herself struggling to master the sport. "Wait that was my 1st time." The reality star also spent some time on the boat, where she posed in a festive-looking blue bikini. Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Sparkle and shine! Jennifer Lopez had an epic Fourth of July celebration with her loved ones, complete with sparklers. The <i>Shades of Blue</i> star celebrated in the Hamptons, looking stunning as always. "Happy fourth everyone!! Enjoy the sun, fun and family!!," she wrote. Photo: Instagram/@jlo
The star was joined by her boyfriend A-Rod and their kids at his Hamptons home. They took to Instagram stories to share their top-down ride there, bike rides and other fun moments. Photo: Instagram/@arod
Sun's out, guns out! Hugh Jackman got a holiday workout in with the muscle himself: Arnold Schwarzenegger and a mutual friend named Pete. The actor wrote: "What a way to start the 4th! With @schwarzenegger and Pete ... at the original @goldsgym in Venice. #4thofjuly" Photo: Instagram/@hughjackman
John Stamos' Fourth rocked! The <i>Fuller House</i> star performed with his favorite band The Beach Boys at the 2018 A Capitol Fourth Concert at the U.S. Capitol, West Lawn in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts Inc.
Holiday trio! John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their little girl Luna posed in red, white and blue ensembles during their 'legendary' celebration. Photo: Instagram/@johnlegend
Raise the roof! The stars threw what looked like an amazing Fourth of July bash. Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
Selena Gomez and her former Disney co-star David Henrie spent the holiday at the most magical place on earth. The "brudder & sissy" (as Selena called them) went to Disney! "Hope everyone had a great 4th of July!" Selena wrote along with a series of photos. "Spent mine with some of my favorite people @disney <3" Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez
We spotted Carrie Underwood back doing her thing at Spotify's Hot Country Live Series on the Fourth at Pier 17 in NYC. She wrote on her Instagram: "Amazing night in NYC for #IndependenceDay  Thanks, fans and @spotify for making this night so special and one I won’t ever forget! #LetFreedomRing #HappyBirthdayAmerica #GodBlessAmerica #HotCountry #HotCountryLive #Spotify" Photo: Getty Images
A very "happy fourth" from Kate Hudson and her growing baby bump! The actress and business mogul enjoyed watching her local holiday parade in some stylish Independence Day attire. Photo: Instagram/@katehudson
Red, white and chill. Kendall Jenner relaxed on the national day, looking chic in her poolside attire. Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner
Jared Leto waved through the fourth on a speedy boat. Photo: Instagram/@jaredleto
"As you can see this little angel makes me very happy," Nick Jonas wrote on his Instagram along with this adorable shot. "Happy Fourth of July everyone. I hope you’ve had a great day with the ones you love." Photo: Instagram/@nickjonas
The talent clearly had a great day with the ones he loved. Later, he took to the gram to post a scenic shot of him and his bros: Kevin, Joe and Frankie. He wrote: "Brothers. The tradition continues." Photo: Instagram/@nickjonas
"Moms Home!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on her Instagram along with this photo. The TV personality flaunted an on fire holiday look from Yeezy Season 7. Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian
Jennifer Love Hewitt had a BLAST watching the fireworks. Taking a selfie with the holiday tradition, she wrote: "So grateful." Photo: Instagram/@jenniferlovehewitt
Jessica Alba's Fourth of July consisted of a work out to shed her last 15 lbs from her third pregnancy and a cold frozen drink. The now mom-of-three posted the selfie and captioned the boomerang: "#vacaymode #happy4th" Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba
Cheers to America! Andi Dorfman showed off her toned legs in cut-off shorts, a USA sweatshirt and killer views as she celebrated from Lake Tahoe. Photo: Instagram/@andidorfman
Lily Collins' glam was feeling patriotic. The British-American actress wrote on Instagram: "Rockabilly Lily bringing the festivities to Europe. Happy 4th of July!..." Photo: Instagram/@lilyjcollins
Prince Albert's daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, who is American, posted a poignant message to celebrate the US' birthday. The aspiring singer, who was born in California, wrote: "July 4th in America is a holiday where we usually celebrate the Independence and Freedom Of the USA. On this day, July 4, 2018 I can’t help but reflect and want a more evolved , inclusive, transformed and truly united America the BRAVE!" The actress, who shared an image from her weekend getaway to Atlantic City, New Jersey from the Hard Rock Hotel Casino, continued: "I have hope, I want positive change and for all to take action!!! United we can and united we will stand!!! let’s stop going round and round and move forward. ." Photo: Instagram/@jazmingrimaldi
Mario Lopez had quite the entourage celebrating. The <i>Extra</i> host along with his kids Gia and Dominic shared matching smiles with wife Courtney as he wrote on Instagram: "Happy 242nd Birthday USA!! #4thOfJuly #America #LopezFamBam" Photo: Instagram/@mariolopezextra
Elizabeth Banks didn't let her being out of the country stop her from celebrating. "#Germany on #july4th is a bit of a bummer. But we are going to sit outside and eat BBQ for dinner. Happy Independence Day to all." Photo: Instagram/@elizabethbanks
Debra Messing and a girlfriend wore matching dresses for their day of fun. The <i>Will & Grace</i> star enjoyed the parade in Nantucket in her red, white and blue. Photo: Instagram/@therealdebramessing
She may not be American, but that didn't stop Sarah Ferguson from sharing her sentiments for the USA. "Happy 4th July and so much thankfulness for your generous hearts. I love the USA [flag emoji] #4thjuly #happyindependenceday #america #usa," she wrote with the floral arrangement on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@sarahferguson15
Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley kicked off his Fourth of July morning on his porch with his son Ward. The singer, who will be performing on NBC's <i>Today</i> on July 6, wrote: "Having some coffee out on the porch listening to @leegreenwoodusa #godblesstheusa ! Ward is obsessed. #happy4th." Photo: Instagram/@charleskelley
Fourth of July parties need extra festive treats. Sarah Michelle Gellar shared her multi-layered cake and wrote the caption: "Gonna party like its Brexit 1776!! #fourthofjuly" Photo: Instagram/@sarahmgellar
Diplo and Steve Aoki took in a morning hike to kick start their July 4th festivities in L.A. Photo: Instagram/@diplo
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved