Star photos: Best celebrity pictures of the week

<b>Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around - the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/celebrity-photos/"><strong>celebrity photos</strong></a> of the week from your favorite stars.</b> Katy Perry closed out her year-long tour in San Diego at the KAABOO Del Mar, the three-day live music and comedy, culinary and lifestyle experience in San Diego. The <i>Roar</i> singer surprised the crowd with Left Shark and also told them: "We goin’ to have some fun – I got a fake tan and everything for you." Photo: courtesy of KAABOO Del Mar
Kourtney Kardashian and Malika Haqq had a quick getaway to Chicago for Tao's opening over the weekend. The duo danced atop their private booth overlooking the rest of the nightclub while sipping on champagne. The newly single <i>Keeping Up with the Kardashians</i> star also continued the party with 20-year-old Luka Sabbat at the FOUND hotel opening. Photo: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago
Taraji P. Henson celebrated her birthday with a customized cake instead of cookies at the Tao Chicago opening. The <i>Empire</i> star was joined by friends and took over a banquette where she danced the night away. Recently, the newly-engaged actress revealed what she thinks of the pregnancy rumors that made the rounds about her. "No, we’re done. He still has three little ones that aren’t teenagers yet," the mom-of-one told <i>Extra's Tanika Ray about expanding her family with fiancé Kelvin Hayden. "We’re good.” Photo: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago
After his concert in Philadelphia, Drake headed to Atlantic City, New Jersey where he surprised partygoers in DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a set of his songs <i>Sicko Mode</i>, <i>In My Feelings</i> and <i>God's Plan</i>. Photo: Ryan Halbe for DAER Nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
The fab five met the strange two! <i>Queer Eye</i> breakouts Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown mingled with <i>Stranger Things</i> stars Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown at Ted Sarandos' 2018 Annual Netflix Emmy Nominee Toast on September 15 in L.A. Jonathan was particularly pumped to meet Millie, taking to Instagram to share his excitement. Photo: Getty Images
Continuing their streak of meeting pop culture giants, Bobby, Antoni and Jonathan looked in awe as they chatted with the one and only Diane Keaton, who donned her signature long-sleeved and hat clad style. Drinks in hand, the trio spoke with the Annie Hall icon, later joined by <i>Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt</i> star Carol Kane. Photo: Getty Images
Tina Fey had a starstruck moment of her own at the Netflix gathering as she got pulled into quite a legendary photo opp. The <i>Saturday Night Live</i> alum was in disbelief as she joined Hollywood idols Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton, who played in the rom-com <i>And So It Goes</i> together, for an epic candid picture. Photo: Getty Images
Ladies in black! Everybody's friend Jennifer Aniston joined power couples Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant, former UN ambassador to the Bahamas, and Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka at Ted's toast. The blonde beauty stood out in a sleeveless black top which featured ruffles. Photo: Getty Images
Date night! John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh left their baby Billy at home as they stepped out to represent <i>Fuller House</i> at the star-studded Netflix event. The 55-year-old new dad looked sharp with his shades on in a dark suit ensemble, while his love Caitlin rocked royal blue. Photo: Getty Images
The <i>Stranger</i> shuffle! Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton put on a loved-up display at the second annual edition of the Emmys party, dancing together under the flash of cameras. The <i>Stranger Things</i> co-stars, and real-life couple, stepped out in style to celebrate the nomination earned by their hit Netflix show: Outstanding Drama Series. Photo: Getty Images
Jane Fonda showed off her true style sense in sequined pants for the premiere of her new documentary <i>Jane Fonda in Five Acts</i> coming to HBO. The 80-year-old posed with her son Troy Garity, whose dad is Tom Hayden, on the pink carpet in L.A. Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna's Alexis Mabille Haute Couture jumpsuit was paired with over 100 carats of Chopard diamonds for her Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC. Photo: Getty Images
Paris and Nicky Hilton were perfectly complemented in their pastel gowns for the Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street. Nicky opted for an Oscar de la Renta tiered gown while her older sister wore Pamella Roland. Photo: Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, who often showcase their time in the kitchen at home with their kids, put on a food demonstration at the Capital One launch for their new Savor card in NYC. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge traveled back to her hometown of Nashville to join P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn, Guy Oseary and Ashton Kutcher at the Creator Awards hosted by WeWork at Marathon Music Works. Photo: Getty Images
Christina Aguilera made her way into <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i> where she shared her reaction to the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj altercation that took place while she was on stage at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party in NYC. She said: “I wish I would have seen this juiciness go down! I’m so that person who’s like, ‘What’s going on? What happened?’” The <i>Accelerate</i> singer then continued: “When I got offstage, it took a while for me to actually find out. We got off stage and I didn’t feel like there was any drama. We went to a hotel room where I could change and de-stress. Next thing I know, I hear shoes were flying. I don’t even know! But my hairdresser was like, ‘I think you’re going to be interested in something that happened while you were onstage.’ I was like, ‘What happened?’” Photo: GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker opened her first store SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker at the Seaport District in NYC where she not only welcomed shoppers, but she also helped them try on the shoes. Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner skipped the rest of NYFW to attend the 70th anniversary of Longchamp in Paris. The supermodel accessorized her lace look with a red lip and a matching HELLO! x Chaos Goodbye iPhone case (not pictured). Photo: GC Images
Irina Shayk and Maryna Linchuk supported their good friend Gigi Hadid at her Messika collaboration party during NYFW. Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone and Justin Theroux made their way to London with Cary Fukunaga and Patrick Somerville for the premiere of their Netflix series <i>Maniac</i>. Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning and Peter Dinklage showed their jazz hands at the premiere of <i>I Think We're Alone Now</i> in NYC. Photo: Getty Images
Boyd Holbrook and Sterling K. Brown could count on each other to pat each other's faces on the hot carpet of <i>The Predator</i> in Hollywood. Photo: Getty Images
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, whose pantsuit had a metallic sheen, were a dashing duo at the <i>White Boy Rick</i> premiere in NYC. Photo: Getty Images
David Blaine did one of his magic tricks on A$AP Ferg and Lauren Jauregui during American Express and its Platinum Card Creative Director, Pharrell Williams' Yellow Ball at the Brooklyn Museum. Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland and Christian Siriano were twinning in their glasses at the designer's Svedka-sponsored after-party at Tao Downtown. Photo: Sara Kerens
After winning his Emmy in L.A., John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had a good night at the GOOD+ Foundation's An Evening of Comedy + Music Benefit presented by Samsung Electronics America in NYC. Photo: Getty Images
There was nothing simple about the cast of <i>A Simple Favor</i> at the NYC premiere. Jean Smart, director Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding were perfectly coordinated in their jewel tones. Photo: Getty Images
Ryan Gosling had the perfect date to the Audi Canada and Nespresso co-hosted party for <i>First Man</i> during TIFF in Toronto. Photo: Getty Images
Alec Baldwin had Goldie Hawn in stitches as the two of them made the rounds during the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks. Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Osaka visited <i>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</i> where she shared her thoughts on defeating Serena Williams at the US Open and what Serena whispered in her ear after the match. “In my mind, I just really wanted to know what was going on,” the 20-year-old said “I hear a lot of people in the crowd making noises, and I really wanted to turn around. But I didn’t.” The veteran player was a good sport despite her loss. Naomi, who is the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title explained to Ellen, “She said that she was proud of me, and that I should know that the crowd wasn’t booing at me. At the time, I did kind of think they were booing at me. I couldn’t tell what was going on because it was just so loud.” Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Dominic West, Keira Knightley, Denise Gough, Jake Graf and Ray Panthaki had a good laugh at the <i>Colette</i> premiere party hosted by Grey Goose vodka at Toronto's Soho House Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose
