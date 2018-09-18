Star photos: Best celebrity pictures of the week

<b>Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around - the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/celebrity-photos/"><strong>celebrity photos</strong></a> of the week from your favorite stars.</b> <i>Stranger Things</i> stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown washed down their fries with FIJI water at the Governors Ball that followed the Emmys telecast. Photo: AP Invision
Jessica Biel changed out of her white Ralph & Russo gown into this yellow chiffon number by the designer for the Emmys post-parties. Justin even had a more relaxed look by removing his bowtie for Colin Jost and Michael Che's party presented by Google at the Hollywood Roosevelt. Photo: Getty Images
Darren Criss, who won an Emmy for <i>The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story</i>, had his fiancée Mia Swier by his side as they arrived via an Audi to the 2018 awards show. Photo: Getty Images
After winning the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie, Darren reunited with co-star Ricky Martin backstage in the The Lindt Chocolate Lounge. Photo: John Salangsang/Invision for Lindt Chocolate
Rachel Brosnahan, who won her first Emmy for Amazon’s <i>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</i>, blended into the Lindt Chocolate Lounge alongside Gina Rodriguez. Photo: John Salangsang/Invision for Lindt Chocolate
Regina King took home her Emmys statue, which she got personalized in the Governors Ball Winner's Circle, but also a bottle of Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon. Photo: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP
Kendall Jenner, who took a break from the runway in New York, made her way down the catwalk for Burberry during London Fashion Week. This is the first collection her good friend Riccardo Tisci designed for the British fashion house. Photo: Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer dressed down her satin skirt with a t-shirt at the LOVE Magazine 10th birthday party with Perrier-Jouet at Loulou's in London. Photo: Getty Images
Anna Wintour visited Victoria Beckham's Dover Street store with the designer, who is celebrating 10 years of her brand. Photo: GC Images
Winnie Harlow, who will be walking for the first time in the Victoria's Secret fashion show, showed a more casual approach on the Hailey Baldwin x adidas runway show during LFW. Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin was on hand in London for her adidas collaboration launch. During Monday's Emmys, her uncle Alec Baldwin shared with <i>Access Hollywood</i> that his niece is in fact legally married to Justin Bieber. He said: "They just went off and got married, and I don't know what the deal is." Photo: Getty Images
