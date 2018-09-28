Star photos: Best celebrity pictures of the week

<b>Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around - the biggest names in Hollywood always carry on looking exceptionally good. Check out the best <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/celebrity-photos/"><strong>celebrity photos</strong></a> of the week from your favorite stars.</b> Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had quite the backdrop as she posed for photographers outside the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick had quite the date night at the New York City Ballet 2018 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center. The shoe designer looked ravishing in a red ball gown while her husband was dapper in a tux. Photo: Getty Images
Amal Clooney returned to NYC where she participated in the Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy event during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were models off duty as they made their way to walk in the Off-White show. Photo: GC Images
Dakota Johnson was spotted on the red carpet with Cynthia Erivo for their premiere of <i>Bad Times at the El Royale</i> in NYC. Photo: Getty Images
Marion Cotillard and Keira Knightley sparkled at the Opening Season Paris Opera Ballet Gala. Photo: Getty Images
Camila Alves was a lucky lady alongside husband Matthew McConaughey, Pitbull and Ryan Seacrest at the Samsung Charity Gala in NYC. Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Benson also had quite the view of the Eiffel Tower at the Privé Reveaux Eyewear party to celebrate the French launch exclusively available at KRYS. Photo: Privé Revaux
Robert Pattinson took a moment from posing on the red carpet of <i>High Life</i> at the San Sebastian Film Festival with Mia Goth, director Claire Denis, Agata Buzek and Juliette Binoche to say hello to their little co-star Scarlett Lindsey. Photo: Getty Images
Joanna Gaines and Jenna Bush Hager joined Reese Witherspoon to celebrate her new book <i>Whiskey in a Teacup</i> at Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas. Both Reese and Jenna wore pieces from Draper James for the party. Photo: Instagram/@joannagaines
Allison Williams, in Michael Kors, and Rami Malek, in Dior, were a dashing duo at the (MONTBLANC M)RED event at New York’s World of McIntosh Townhouse. Photo: Getty Images
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak watched <i>The Oath</i> together during the LA Film Festival. After the premiere, B.J. continued his night at the Svedka-sponsored after-party at The Highlight Room while Mindy went home to her daughter. Photo: Vivien Best/Getty Images
Victoria Justice, Ashley Greene and Ashley Tisdale sweat it out at the Strong by Zumba two-year anniversary in NYC. The ladies were front and center during master trainer and co-creator Ai Lee Syarief's workout. Photo: Strong by Zumba
Josephine Skriver, who wore an Alberta Ferretti gown, helped former Saudi Arabian player Sami Al-Jaber present the trophy for the FIFA Fan Award 2018 during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London. Photo: Getty Images
