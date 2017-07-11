Why Carole and Pippa Middleton were banned from Wimbledon's Royal Box last year Kate's younger sister Pippa and mother Carole sat just outside of the VIP area

With family connections to the Duchess of Cambridge, it's no surprise that Pippa Middleton and her mum Carole are usually treated to VIP seats in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. However, the mother-daughter duo were relegated to standard seats during last year's tournament when they arrived too late for Andy Murray's match against Benoit Paire. Kate's younger sister and mother were pictured sitting separately, just outside of the prestigious seating area that is traditionally reserved for royals, athletes and VIP guests.

Carole Middleton and daughter Pippa arrived late to a Wimbledon match last year

The change of seating plan didn't dampen Pippa and Carole's spirits, as the tennis lovers were pictured chatting and laughing after the match with a few of Pippa's friends. The 34-year-old author, who married James Matthews in May 2017, is currently gearing for the arrival of her first child - and will no doubt make an appearance at this year's championships – despite Andy Murray not taking part this year.

Kate's mum, pictured with Anna Wintour, sat just outside of the Royal Box

Meanwhile, Pippa and Carole were not the first VIPs to have been refused entry to the Royal Box at Wimbledon. In 2015, Lewis Hamilton lost his place after falling foul of the strict dress code, which requires men to wear a jacket and tie in the Royal Box. The Formula One champion, who wore a flowery shirt, was turned away from the men's singles final match owing to an "unfortunate misunderstanding regarding the dress code at Wimbledon," his spokesperson said.

Pippa attended Wimbledon with a guest

Pippa's older sister Kate, 36, also previously revealed that she was once 'banned' from Wimbledon. In 2013, the Duchess had to skip the men's singles final match when she was pregnant with Prince George. She asked her doctor if she could go but he told her "definitely not". "I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up," Kate said in last year's BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. "I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there but huge congratulations."

