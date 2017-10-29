Holly Willoughby is a natural beauty in new beach selfie – see the snap! The TV presenter shared the photo with her social media followers

We're used to seeing Holly Willoughby in full make-up on This Morning, but the mum-of-three showed fans a different side to herself on Saturday. The presenter shared a selfie on her Instagram page rocking the natural look as she enjoyed time on the beach during the half term break. Holly's holiday location remains a mystery but it certainly looks like a stunning spot. The star said: "And with the blink of an eye half term hols were over... back at home and this already seems a distant memory... swimwear @hunza.g@beach_flamingo #hwstyle."

And with the blink of an eye half term hols were over... back at home and this already seems a distant memory... swimwear @hunza.g @beach_flamingo #hwstyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Holly looked gorgeous in the picture, appearing fresh-faced with barely any make-up on. She wore a Hunza G swimsuit by Beach Flamingo, which sell online for £100. The TV host accessorized with a gold necklace and shades. Her fans loved the rare snap of her private life; the picture got over 100,000 likes in under a day. One fan told Holly: "So beautiful holly Willoughby xx," while another said, "Natural beauty! Should be more female role models like this! No need for the plastic natural is key."

Loading the player...

Holly and her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield have been enjoying a week off presenting duties. The doting mum has no doubt enjoyed her break with her three children, Harry, eight, Belle, six, and three-year-old Chester who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin. In a recent interview with HELLO! Online, she opened up about her perfect night in with Dan. "I love sitting there, snuggled up on the sofa," she said. "We will put on whatever box set we are watching at the time, have our little nibbles and just sit there."

READ: Holly Willoughby shares bizarre beauty secret - find out what it is here

Makeup room moments @patsyoneillmakeup @celebjuiceofficial ❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 26, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Holly wowed viewers of Celebrity Juice's Halloween episode last week by dressing up as Zombie Wonder Woman. The star swapped her trademark blonde waves for a long brown wig, and looked unrecognisable with a heavily made-up face. Despite her scary look, Holly flashed a winning smile in an Instagram photo and wrote: "Make-up room moments."