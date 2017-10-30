Simon Cowell reveals real reason he fainted on the stairs and missed X Factor The music mogul has vowed to take better care of himself for sake of son Eric

Simon Cowell has revealed the cause of his recent health scare, which saw him rushed to hospital on Friday morning after he fainted and fell on the stairs. The 58-year-old, who was forced to miss the first X Factor live shows this weekend, has disclosed that his fainting spell was caused by low blood pressure, and admitted the incident had given him quite a scare. Simon also vowed to start taking "good care" of himself from now on for the sake of Eric, his three-year-old son with partner Lauren Silverman.

He told the Sun: "Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

STORY: Find out Simon Cowell's relationship advice to his son Eric

Simon Cowell has vowed to take better care of himself for the sake of his son Eric

Simon revealed that he had woken up feeling a little under the weather on Friday morning, and had gone downstairs to get some hot milk. He started to feel dizzy as he was walking back upstairs to bed, and the next thing he remembers is the paramedics putting a neck brace on him. He was forced to pull out of the X Factor shows this weekend, with Alesha Dixon taking his place on the judging panel.

STORY: Simon Cowell jokes about son Eric: 'He's a terrible dancer!'

Simon was replaced by Alesha Dixon on The X Factor this weekend

Host Dermot O'Leary told the audience, "Sadly Simon is still not well enough to be here" before introducing Alesha, who revealed she had only had about five hours' notice to take part in the show. "I was chilling out on the couch with my daughter and I got the call," the Britain's Got Talent judge shared, adding: "Simon and I share the same birthday but we are very different… I need to be here for them [the contestants]. I genuinely hope you are ok, Simon. I won't be as nasty!"