Kevin Spacey comes out as gay in apology statement

Kevin Spacey has confirmed that he is gay in a statement on Twitter

by Emmy Griffiths

Kevin Spacey has come out as gay while apologising for alleged inappropriate behaviour towards Star Trek: Discovery actor, Anthony Rapp. The House of Cards star released a statement on Twitter after Anthony claimed that the actor made advances towards him when he was 14. He wrote: "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Kevin apologised for the incident 

Kevin continued by opening up about his sexual orientation, writing: "This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fuelled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour."

Anthony opened up about the incident 

Speaking about coming forward with his story, Anthony tweeted: "I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time."

