Kevin Spacey comes out as gay in apology statement Kevin Spacey has confirmed that he is gay in a statement on Twitter

Kevin Spacey has come out as gay while apologising for alleged inappropriate behaviour towards Star Trek: Discovery actor, Anthony Rapp. The House of Cards star released a statement on Twitter after Anthony claimed that the actor made advances towards him when he was 14. He wrote: "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Kevin continued by opening up about his sexual orientation, writing: "This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fuelled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour."

Speaking about coming forward with his story, Anthony tweeted: "I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time."