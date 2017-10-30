Emma and Matt Willis dress as 'Dedward' for hilarious Halloween couple's costume Emma and Matt Willis took inspiration from Jedward this Halloween!

Emma and Matt Willis partied as a zombie version of John and Edward 'Jedward' Grimes for Halloween! The couple dressed up like the celebrity twins, complete with their trademark high hair, and jackets that read 'Dedward' when put together. Emma shared two photos of the pair posing in their couple's costume, writing: "Halloween paaaaaarty!! Are you ready for the full frontal…? Ready for our close up… #halloween2017." Matt joined in by posting one of the twins' popular sayings: "Oh my god you guys!" before tagging the pair into the snap.

Matt and Emma celebrated Halloween by dressing up as Jedward

Fans were quick to praise the hilarious look, with one writing: "That is so Jepic, my John and Edward will love this too," while another added: "I think both of you win at Halloween!" Emma and Matt have also been enjoying celebrating Halloween with their three children – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie – as The Voice presenter shared a photo of glittery pumpkins, writing: "My pumpkins have been carving pumpkins! Although now EVERYTHING is covered in glitter. I blame @rochellehumes."

The pair posed as 'Dedward'

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in July this year, and Emma opened up to the MailOnline about their long-lasting marriage. She said: "We are just two people who still love each other very much. That’s it really. He’s still my absolute favourite person to be around and hang out with." Matt also opened up about their relationship earlier this year, telling the Mirror: "It's a real rarity that we get to spend this time together, we are so excited. We are really going to enjoy each other as we have got a babysitter and it's just us… I've been away and it's been hard. I really miss the kids and Emma when I'm away."