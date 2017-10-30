Elizabeth Hurley shares rare photo of son Damian on holiday The actress shares her son with Shangri-La founder Steve Bing

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a gorgeous photo with her son Damian while on holiday in the Maldives, and fans can't stop commenting on her handsome mini-me. The Instagram picture, taken by 15-year-old Damian, showed the mother-son duo relaxing on their private island. Elizabeth defied her 52 years of age, stunning in a printed kaftan as she kept her make-up to a minimum. But it was her son Damian who caught fans' attention.

"WOW talk about handsome male model actor for sure!!! But then look where he gets it from his mum!!!" wrote one follower on Instagram. Several commented on their likeness, calling the pair "twins" and Damian the "spitting image" of his mother. However, others noted the similarity between Damian and his father Steve Bing, the founder of the Shangri-La business group. "Whoa, he looks just like Steve Bing," wrote one fan, while a second agreed: "Every day you look more like your father." Elizabeth welcomed her son in April 2002. At first, American businessman Steve denied paternity but a DNA test later established Steve as Damian's father.

"My sonshine," Elizabeth captioned the selfie

Speaking candidly last month, the actress revealed that she wouldn't want her son to follow in her footsteps. "I certainly don't want a child of mine to be famous," she told the Daily Telegraph. "It's the worst thing to be trapped in your house and not be able to leave.'' Despite the star's comment, Damian landed a role alongside his mother in her TV series The Royals, in which he portrays Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein. Last year, she also spoke about her son's passion for acting during an appearance on Lorraine.

"He loves being there [on set]. We shoot right across the summer holidays so actually there's not a lot of choice in that but thank goodness he enjoys it even more than I do. So he sets my alarm every morning, he gets out my clothes for me, he runs my lines with me, he bullies me all day long." She added: "I don't know if he will be an actor. I think he will be in showbusiness. He might be behind the camera. He's quite despotic when he's making his own little mini movies, he's quite good at it. I think he wants to run a studio, maybe employ his aging geriatric mother. We'll see you, never know."