Tina O'Brien hosts Halloween-themed party for daughter Scarlett The Coronation Street actress shares Scarlett with Neighbours actor Ryan Thomas

Tina O'Brien took advantage of her little girl's birthday falling so close to Halloween, and hosted her a party to remember over the weekend. The Coronation Street actress, who shares daughter Scarlett with former Corrie co-star Ryan Thomas, posted a number of photos from the celebrations on her Instagram account, which included one of Scarlett's impressive birthday cake, which was decorated with pumpkins and ghosts. She also shared a number of pictures of Scarlett, who was dressed as a zombie school girl – complete with faux scars, blood and a pair of cobweb glasses.

Captioning the images, doting mum Tina wrote: "Zombie school girl Halloween birthday party." Fans were quick to comment on the snaps, with many observing just how much Scarlett looked like her famous mum. "Wow I thought it was you," one wrote, while another said: "Scarlett is the image of you on this hun, beautiful." A third added: "Omg your double!"

Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien made it a birthday to remember for daughter Scarlett

Dad Ryan, who is currently in Australia to film in Neighbours, was missing from his daughter's special day, but made sure to thank Tina for making Scarlett's birthday "so special." Captioing a photo of Scarlett with her cake, he wrote: "Scarlett's holloween birthday party thanks @tinaob83 for making our daughters birthday so special. Miss my baby so much."

Scarlett looked great in her Halloween costume

Scarlett, who turned nine on 26 October, is Tina and Ryan's only child together. The pair were in a relationship from 2003 to 2009, and met on the Coronation Street set. In the ITV soap, their characters Sarah Platt and Jason Grimshaw were married for a number of years. Tina then went on to welcome a second child, son Beau, with her current partner Adam Crofts.

Ryan Thomas was sad to miss his daughter's birthday party

Last week, both Tina and Ryan paid touching tributes to their daughter on the day of her birthday. Tina shared a throwback photo of her with a newborn Scarlett, which she accompanied with a heartfelt message, where she asked her daughter to "hold my hand for a few more years." It read: "Happy 9th Birthday Scarlett Where does the time go? My darling girl. You were born at 8.31am after I woke up in labour at 5am. The clocks had gone back the night before, winter was drawing in. I'll never forget seeing you for the first time and feeling like I already knew you."

Ryan, meanwhile, shared a photo of the pair on a beach, which he captioned: "Happy 9th birthday Scarlett, our first ever birthday apart makes this so much harder being the other side of the world. Love you my angel."