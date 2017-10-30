Trinny Woodall pays sweet tribute to daughter on 14th birthday The TV star celebrated Lyla's 14th birthday on Instagram

Fashion guru Trinny Woodall has posted a rare clip of her daughter Lyla Elichaoff as she celebrated the teenager's birthday. On Sunday, Trinny took to Instagram to share the sweet snap which shows her lookalike daughter Lyla throwing a pink ball into the air. Excited to spread the news, Trinny wrote: "My darling bunny turned 14 today - love you to the moon and back @lylaelichaoff."

Fans were quick to express their joy, sending their personal messages to the birthday girl, with one commenting: "She is you!!!!! Happy bday." Another wrote: "Lyla you will be better than your mum and that is greattttt because your mum is the best I've ever seen!!!" A third post remarked: "Happy birthday Lyla, I remember so well seeing her as a baby...... 14 years ago!!!!"

The sweet tribute comes after the popular TV star opened up in a new interview with The Mail on Sunday's You magazine. Trinny, 53, spoke about her IVF treatment and miscarriage, and divorcing her ex-husband Johnny Elichaoff, who later died in 2014. "It’s amazing how you can fail to see what’s going on around you. And then, everything unravelled," she said. Finding light at the end of the tunnel, Trinny also spoke about how happy she is with her current partner Charles Saatchi. Talking about Charles, Trinny said: "I was so lucky to meet him. He is my best friend and the person I tell the most to."

The What Not To Wear co-host has also recently launched her own make-up range entitled Trinny London. The brand enables you to build your personal colour profile, also known as 'The Stack', and allows you to carry the eye, lip, and face collection easily without a make-up bag.