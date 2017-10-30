Penelope Cruz and Ellen DeGeneres wish Julia Roberts a happy 50th birthday Ellen DeGeneres also took to social media to wish Julia Roberts many happy returns

Stars including Penelope Cruz and Ellen DeGeneres have wished Julia Roberts a happy 50th birthday after the Notting Hill actress celebrated the landmark birthday on Saturday. Posting a throwback snap of Julia on her Instagram account, Penelope wrote: "This ray of light is 50 today! Happy birthday #juliaroberts Este rayo de luz cumple 50 hoy! Feliz cumpleaños #juliaroberts."

Penelope wished Julia a happy birthday

Ellen also wished her friend many happy returns, jokily tweeting: "Happy birthday, Julia Roberts. Every year, you get a little bit better, and a little bit closer to giving me George Clooney's home number." Fans joined on wishing Julia many happy returns, with one writing: "So when you get George's number are you going to share with the rest of us? Happy birthday Julia," while another added: "#HappyBirthday to #JuliaRoberts one of the best actresses of all time."

According to SFGate, Julia celebrated her birthday by visiting San Francisco, and took a shopping trip to stores on Valencia Street. According to store employees of a boutique store, Voyager, the star bought a jumpsuit during her shopping trip, with one telling the site: "She was super hiding," while another added that she "made a point to stay undercover," adding: "She definitely looked like a movie star. She was very nice." The mum-of-three recently opened up about her love of fashion in an interview with W magazine, and revealed that she was excellent to wear "stockings and legwear" for autumn, explaining: "I… wear The Calzedonia classic fishnet stocking quite a bit and I have lots of their style of leggings. I almost always wear leggings when I travel. They are comfortable and easy to dress up." She also opened up about her red carpet style, saying: "You have to wear what you like and not what you get talked into!"