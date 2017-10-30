julia-roberts-penelope-cruz

Penelope Cruz and Ellen DeGeneres wish Julia Roberts a happy 50th birthday

Ellen DeGeneres also took to social media to wish Julia Roberts many happy returns

by Emmy Griffiths

Stars including Penelope Cruz and Ellen DeGeneres have wished Julia Roberts a happy 50th birthday after the Notting Hill actress celebrated the landmark birthday on Saturday. Posting a throwback snap of Julia on her Instagram account, Penelope wrote: "This ray of light is 50 today! Happy birthday #juliaroberts Este rayo de luz cumple 50 hoy! Feliz cumpleaños #juliaroberts."

READ: Julia Roberts' lost dog back home and safe

julia-roberts-penelope-cruz

Penelope wished Julia a happy birthday

Ellen also wished her friend many happy returns, jokily tweeting: "Happy birthday, Julia Roberts. Every year, you get a little bit better, and a little bit closer to giving me George Clooney's home number." Fans joined on wishing Julia many happy returns, with one writing: "So when you get George's number are you going to share with the rest of us? Happy birthday Julia," while another added: "#HappyBirthday to #JuliaRoberts one of the best actresses of all time."

 

 

This ray of light is 50 today! Happy birthday #juliaroberts ❤️Este rayo de Luz cumple 50 hoy! Feliz cumpleaños #juliaroberts ❤️

A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on

WATCH: James Corden and Julia Roberts re-enact her film career – in under 10 minutes!

According to SFGate, Julia celebrated her birthday by visiting San Francisco, and took a shopping trip to stores on Valencia Street. According to store employees of a boutique store, Voyager, the star bought a jumpsuit during her shopping trip, with one telling the site: "She was super hiding," while another added that she "made a point to stay undercover," adding: "She definitely looked like a movie star. She was very nice." The mum-of-three recently opened up about her love of fashion in an interview with W magazine, and revealed that she was excellent to wear "stockings and legwear" for autumn, explaining: "I… wear The Calzedonia classic fishnet stocking quite a bit and I have lots of their style of leggings. I almost always wear leggings when I travel. They are comfortable and easy to dress up." She also opened up about her red carpet style, saying: "You have to wear what you like and not what you get talked into!"

Loading the player...

 

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment