Emma Bunton posts rare photo of sons after they receive surprise from David Walliams The former Spice Girl and her children were on the same plane as the comedian

Emma Bunton's children were the envy of many after they took the same flight as David Walliams over the weekend. David, a number one bestselling children's author, has written the much-anticipated Bad Dad, which hits the shelves on 2 November - but Beau, nine, and six-year-old Tate were lucky enough to read it during their plane ride. The former Spice Girl took to her Instagram account to share a photo share a photo of her two boys engrossed in reading their brand-new books, captioning it: "The benefits of being on the same flight as @dwalliams#brandnewbook #veryluckyboys."

Shortly after Emma posted the photo, fans were quick to comment on just how lucky Beau and Tate were, with one writing: "Sooo lucky!" while another asked: "Wow! Does he have a stash of them in his hand luggage? I would love to be a flight with him xx" A third remarked on the rare photo of Beau and Tate, writing: "They are gorgeous."

STORY: Emma Bunton shares magical pictures from her family trip to Disneyland

Emma Bunton's two sons got to read David Walliams book before its hit the shelves

David also shared a photo of his new book over on his Instagram account – which happened to be the very first copy. He captioned the shot: "This is the first copy of my new book #BadDad It is always a thrill seeing my words put together with fabulous illustrations from Tony Ross & the magnificent design by the team at @harpercollinsuk."

This is the first copy of my new book #BadDad It is always a thrill seeing my words put together with fabulous illustrations from Tony Ross & the magnificent design by the team at @harpercollinsuk A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

David Walliam's new book Bad Dad is out on 2 November

Last month, David - who has sold over 20 million children's books – revealed that he is set to bring his best-selling book, Grandpa's Great Escape, to BBC One this Christmas. The much-loved story tells the tale of Grandpa, a World War II flying ace, who now sadly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. He is then moved to an old people's home called Twilight Towers when his family can no longer look after him.

Grandpa will be played by Doctor Zhivago star Tom Courtenay, while his grandson Jack will be played by Kit Connor. Other stars to appear in the BBC show include Game of Thrones actress Samantha Spiro and British comedienne Jennifer Saunders. Meanwhile, David will take on the role of Jack's dad Barry.