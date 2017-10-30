Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dating again? The couple have been spotted more than once together

The once in love couple Selena Gomez and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber have reportedly been spotted having breakfast together over the weekend. In the images obtained by TMZ the duo were seen sitting opposite each other as they dined at a café in Los Angeles. A source told Us Weekly: "Justin paid for both of them, they looked to be in a good mood, they just sat at a table and chatted for a while." The source continued: "They sat at a table inside where they had a little more privacy. They stayed for about 25 minutes before leaving together." However, a source tells HELLO! that they are just friends.

It seemed the duo were relaxed as Justin wore a white jumper with his hood up and Selena donned a blue striped dress. They were later seen attending the Zoe Church together. The couple, also nicknamed Jelena, were said to be hanging out at Selena's house last Sunday with Justin staying until midnight. It is reported Selena and Justin began talking after Selena underwent major surgery. A source told Us Weekly: "They realised it was time to grow past their history and move on. They've grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation."

The pair are said to be on good terms again

The singer's recent encounters may have caused trouble in paradise for Selena, who has reportedly broken up with The Weeknd. The I Feel It Coming singer, 27, has unfollowed Selena's closest friends and family, including her assistant Theresa Mingus, her best friend and kidney transplant donor Francia Raisa and even her mother. However, Selena and The Weeknd are still following each other.

Selena and Justin had an on-off relationship for three years between 2011 and 2014, with the Baby singer saying he would always love his former girlfriend in an interview in 2015. "[She] is someone I love dearly," Justin told Access Hollywood in 2015. "I'm never going to stop checking in on her… We always respected each other and we still respect each other."