Sarah Jessica Parker is one proud mum! The Sex and the City actress took to Instagram on Sunday in honour of her son James Wilkie's 15th birthday, where she shared a sweet photo of her first-born as a little boy. In the photo, a much younger James looked adorable wrapped up in a snowsuit and a winter hat, which Sarah accompanied with a heartfelt message. She wrote: "Happy birthday. My first born. My only son. 15 years old. Gosh, I thought I knew what love was back then. I hadn't a clue.X, Mama."

Sarah's post was relatable to a lot of mothers, who were quick to comment on the snap. One wrote: "Before you know it they are grown," while another said: "Oh, your caption. All the feels. Hope your sweetheart has a wonderful birthday!" A third added: "I can’t believe he’s 15! I remember when you were a beautiful pregnant mama at the SATC premiere. Xo."

Doting mum Sarah, who shares James, and seven-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, with husband Matthew Broderick, previously spoke out about her family life in an interview with InStyle, revealing that she hopes her children will live by her and Matthew's example. She said: "Like any parent, I just try to be present, pay attention, ask questions, and then allow them the freedom to monitor themselves. Hopefully, they’ll live by our example. It’s hard, because you want to give them freedom, but as a parent you have to be willing to not be liked by your child sometimes."

The talented actress, just like any mum, is also known to embarrass her children from time to time. In a candid interview with The Edit magazine last year, she opened up about the birth of James – the only child she gave birth to naturally – revealing that her son doesn’t understand why she always wants to talk about it. The 52-year-old confessed her desire to relive the moment she gave birth, saying: "If I could revisit one moment in my life, it would be the birth of my children, definitely. I only got to give birth once. James is like, why do you always want to talk about that?! I'm like, because it's the greatest!

"There is this suspended animation around (birth): everything goes away; the entire world is sucked up; time suspends. It's just you and, in my case, my husband, and this child, and it's absolute euphoria," she added.