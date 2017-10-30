Harper Beckham is suffering from jet lag following LA trip Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo of her six-year-old daughter falling asleep at the table

Harper Beckham may only be six, but she already knows the downfall of post-travel jet lag. After her first day back at school following the Beckham family's LA holiday, Harper struggled to keep her eyes open, and was pictured falling asleep at the table when she got home. Mum Victoria Beckham shared the sweet snap on her Instagram account, captioning it: "When u have jetlag at 6! X Sleepy Harper x." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, which received over 90,000 likes in an hour. One wrote: "This is soo cute," while another said: "Looks like someone's had a hard day at school." A third added: "I know how she feels I've had it all weekend and can't shake it!"

Harper Beckham couldn't stay awake following her first day back at school

The Beckhams spent the children's half-term break in LA, and both David, 42, and Victoria, 43, documented their trip with photos of their children playing football, enjoying days at the beach and chilling at home by the pool. Victoria and Harper also enjoyed spending some quality time together at the salon, where the pair got their nails painted. The fashion designer uploaded a photo of her youngest child looking sweet in a floral summer dress and wrote: "Getting her nails done like Mummy x."

Harper enjoyed a family holiday in LA with her famous family

With David and Victoria's busy schedules, the close-knit family made sure to make the most of their time together. Victoria has previously opened up about prioritising family time, telling The Sunday Times: "It's very important that we have time together as a family, that there's always one of us with the children, and that we never travel at the same time, and that's really paid off. We're a close family. We socialise a lot together, we laugh a lot together. The kids are very funny. David can be very funny – you wouldn't expect that. Brooklyn is hilarious. They all are in their own ways. They're happy kids."