Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh hit the red carpet on Monday night, attending the star-studded Pride of Britain Awards in London. The couple enjoyed a rare night off parenting duty as they left their two young children, Amelia and Theo, at home. Emily, 28, showed off her holiday tan in a strapless black-and-white gown, while Peter, 44, was dapper in a velvet tuxedo.

Fans were excited to see the loved-up couple make an appearance at the awards ceremony; the last time Peter and Emily stepped out together for a red-carpet event was in May. The Mysterious Girl singer took to Instagram to share a photo from the night, writing: "Great night. Wonderful." He also posted a selfie of the couple en route and captioned it: "Getting ready for the incredible Pride of Britain awards last night."

Peter and Emily have just returned home from a sun-soaked holiday in Dubai. The singer shared some snaps on Instagram, showing the couple relaxing and enjoying meals out. Peter and Emily are the proud parents to three-year-old Amelia and baby Theo, who turns one later this month. Junior doctor Emily recently spoke about giving birth to her second child, saying she felt she let Theo down after having an emergency C-section.

"The first baby was easy, Millie was so quick and easy," Emily said during an appearance on Lorraine. "I expected that with Theo but it didn't happen. I planned to have a natural labour and I didn't. I felt like I had let him down. Because it is more risky having a caesarean than having a natural birth. As a doctor, you see all the worst scenarios, you see the complicated labours and when things go wrong. I probably did have that in my head, more than I should have done."

Of her relationship with Peter, Emily said that being with him makes the downside of fame "worth it". She said: "I love being with Pete. It makes any of the bad sides worth it. The paparazzi doesn't affect me at all. I can go to work and be me as a doctor, come home and be a mum and a wife. I can go round Sainsbury's and no one knows who I am."