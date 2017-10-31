Strictly's Mollie King and AJ Pritchard spark romance rumours at Pride of Britain The pair have formed an incredibly close bond on Strictly

Mollie King and her professional Strictly dance partner AJ Pritchard did nothing to quash those romance rumours as they attended the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday. The pair were pictured leaving Grosvenor House after the ceremony in central London, sharing a taxi together. AJ, who was dapper in a black tuxedo, played the gallant gentleman, carrying Mollie's bags for her. The Saturdays singer looked gorgeous in a flowing yellow Suzanne Neville gown, which featured a corseted waist and stylish neckline. Mollie, 30, shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it: "Such an incredibly inspiring night last night at the Pride Of Britain awards. Congratulations to all the winners, you are our true heroes of this country."

AJ also posted of the dancing duo at the awards, writing: "Truly inspirational evening celebrating real life Heroes in every day life @prideofbritain Always an emotional evening. Congratulations to everyone who received their prestigious award #Heroes #Prideofbritain." The photo won the seal of approval from fans, who have been dying to know whether Mollie and AJ really are dating. "Omg beautiful together," one fan wrote, while another assumed: "Lovely photo of a couple in love."

Mollie stunned in a Suzanne Neville gown

Mollie and AJ have been the subject of romance rumours for weeks, after they were paired on Strictly together. The couple, who survived Sunday night's dance-off, have yet to comment on the speculation although AJ's dad Adrian, also a professional dancer, has opened up about their friendship. "They're having a lot of fun," Adrian told The Mirror. "They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do." He also revealed that the pair often go for coffee and walks in London together in breaks from training.

The singer and her dance partner AJ have been the subject of romance rumours

However, Mollie's bandmate Frankie Bridge has admitted she has "completely missed" the rumours. "Everyone's been saying that apparently she's got a romance with AJ, and I'm like, 'Well she has not told me!'" Frankie told HELLO! Online in September. "The thing is with them, at least there can't be the 'Strictly curse' because they're both single, so if they do get together then good on them, but as far as I'm aware, they're just friends. But I suppose, we'll see."