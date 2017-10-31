Mo Farah is coming back to the UK: 'I can't wait to be back home' The four-time Olympic champion has parted ways with Alberto Salazar

Mo Farah has confirmed that he is returning to Britain! The four-time Olympic champion announced that he has parted ways with his American coach Alberto Salazar as he revealed his desire to come back to London. "I can't wait to be back home and can’t wait to see my team Arsenal at the Emirates," he shared in a video posted on Twitter. The 34-year-old will now work with Gary Lough, who previously coached - and is married to - women's marathon runner Paula Radcliffe.

Mo Farah and his family are coming back to the UK

In an interview with The Sun, Mo added: "I chose to work with Gary over others because I’ve known him for a very long time - since I was 16 - and we get on well." Elaborating further, the sports star continued: "Gary successfully coached Paula Radcliffe, Britain's greatest-ever marathon runner, who I've always looked up to since I was a kid, and has an in-depth understanding of what is needed to achieve real results at marathon distance. I wanted someone who not only has that experience but who is also going to be able to drill down into the fine detail to help me to be the very best I can be."

Mo, who won 5,000m and 10,000m gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, had been coached by Alberto since 2011, winning six world titles in addition to his four Olympic golds. During an appearance on This Morning last month, Mo and his wife Tania opened up about their plans for the future. Tania said: "We are talking about moving back. We are not sure when but it will probably be sooner than we initially planned. We don't want to go back to America, we love it here so much. I think we will be moving back within the next couple of years hopefully."

Speaking about spending more time together after Mo switched to longer distance running, she added: "We've had a bit more time together, not as much as I like. But it's more of a mental break. It's not just the time apart that is hard, it's the mental and emotional struggles… it's hard to watch and to go through that cycle year after year. This year in particular we've spent more time together than in the last seven or eight years. It's an adjustment but it's nice. We've hung out a lot and we've overloaded on that. We're enjoying doing normal things."