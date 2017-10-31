Holly Willoughby stuns with incredible Halloween unicorn costume The TV star transformed on Tuesday's episode of This Morning

Holly Willoughby and the rest of the This Morning team have fully embraced the spirit of Halloween! The TV stars transformed during Tuesday's episode of the show, with Holly stunning viewers as she paraded into the studio dressed as a magical unicorn. "This is the best day of my life," Holly, 36, giggled as she showed off her ensemble, featuring an all-white outfit, rainbow tail, silver horn, animal ears and glittery silver face paint. Fans quickly took to Twitter to praise her new look, with one writing: "So jealous of @hollywills unicorn outfit – I wanna be a rainbow unicorn!" Another added: "@hollywills looks absolutely as beautiful as ever as a unicorn."

Holly Willoughby was transformed into a unicorn in honour of Halloween

Her on-screen partner Phillip Schofield's costume was no less impressive. He was totally transformed into The Night King from Game of Thrones, looking terrifying as the leader of the White Walkers. In honour of his character, Phil refused to speak while dressed up, explaining in a voice over: "The Night King doesn't speak and we thought it would be weird if his first words were from me!"

Co-host Phillip Schofield was unrecognisable as The Night King from Game of Thrones

Not to be left out, Rylan Clark-Neal and Alison Hammond also went all out with their costumes. Rylan looked incredible dressed as Maleficent – the character made famous by Angelina Jolie in the 2014 film of the same name – while Alison took on the role of Ursula from Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Rylan Clark-Neal and Alison Hammond as Maleficent and The Little Mermaid's Ursula

On Monday evening, both Holly and Phillip stepped out for the Pride of Britain Awards, held at the London's Grosvenor House Hotel. The pair had the chance to meet guest of honour Prince William, who greeted them with a warm handshake as they chatted at the star-studded event. Holly looked stunning on the night, dressed in a flowing lilac gown, featuring a thigh-high split and a sequinned top.