David and Victoria Beckham prepare their London home for Halloween – see photos The fashion designer shared photos on Instagram

It's well and truly Halloween at the Beckham household! Doting mum Victoria has shared photos of her husband David hard at work, preparing their home for trick or treaters while their children were away at school. One photo showed David on a stepladder, hanging up some very spooktacular decorations outside their Notting Hill house. A creepy life-size skeleton and some bats hung from their glass entrance, while pumpkins lined their front steps.

"Look what happens to the house when I go to work!!" Victoria joked on Instagram, clearly surprised by the transformation. She captioned another photo of her husband balancing on the ladder: "@davidbeckham is such a good daddy!!! Don't slip!! Be careful and watch that ladder!"

The Beckhams are preparing for Halloween

David, 42, and Victoria, 43, are the proud parents to four children: Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper. Their eldest son Brooklyn is studying photography in New York, but the rest of the Beckham clan are in London and may well enjoy some trick or treating in their local west London neighbourhood, and wear their best fancy dress.

Getting into the spirit, Harper showed off her entrepreneurial skills on Tuesday morning. She helped her mum Victoria make some Halloween-inspired cakes before school. In a short video posted on Victoria's Instagram, the little girl told viewers: "Here are some cakes I made with mummy." The former Spice Girl then added a photo of Harper's efforts, including a cute sign reading: "Money for bake sale."

"@davidbeckham is such a good daddy!!!" wrote Victoria

The family have just enjoyed the children's half-term break in Los Angeles, where they used to live and where Harper was born when David played for LA Galaxy. The time difference appears to have taken its toll on little Harper, who suffered from jet lag. Victoria shared the sweetest photos of her only daughter sleeping at the dining table, and wrote: "When u have jetlag at 6! X Sleepy Harper x." She captioned a second snap: "Precious when sleeping. Crazy jetlag!! #sleepyharper x."