Selasi Gbormittah has opened up about Tuesday night's Great British Bake Off finale, and has given advice to viewers at home if they are considering applying for next year's show! The baker, who chatted to HELLO! during a baking class to celebrate the release of Despicable Me 3, also revealed how he is celebrating the finale - with the rest of his fellow bakers from the 2016 series! Speaking about the finale, he said: "It's quite nerve wracking because you just have to go in that day and forget about the last nine weeks and just focus on the last one. I'm sure the bakers will be very nervous but they will give it their all, they'll give it 100%."

Speaking about his plans to celebrate the finale, he said: "I'm meeting the bakers so we're heading out for dinner and drinks and watching it in a private room somewhere and cheering on our favourites!" The finale will see Steven, Kate and Sophie battle it out to become the champion of the 2017 series after Stacey became the fourth runner-up during the semi-finals. However, judge Prue Leith accidentally revealed the winner on Twitter – who we are not revealing – in a post which read: "No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win." She concluded her post by writing "Bravo" and adding the name of the winner. When asked what he thought about Prue announcing the winner early, Selasi laughed, joking: "I didn't see that! Nope!" Prue's mistake came shortly after she confirmed that she is returning as a judge on Channel 4's popular baking show alongside Paul Hollywood and hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

On what advice he would give the bakers, Selasi added: "Just go for it, don't hesitate… Watch the show, understand what the judges look for. You don't have to be a professional baker… just be good all-around with the basic stuff, cakes, biscuits, pastries, pies, you know, these kinds of things and apply for it, go for it. You never know!"