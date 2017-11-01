Jessica Biel shares very rare photo of adorable son Silas on Halloween The actress shares her little boy with husband Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake very rarely share pictures of their two-year-old son Silas. But proud mum Jessica couldn't resist sharing some sweet family photos in honour of Halloween, showing the trio all dressed up and ready to go trick-or-treating. Justin, Jessica and Silas chose to transform into Toy Story characters for their outing, with singer Justin dressed as Buzz Lightyear, Jessica as Jessie and little Silas in character as cowboy Woody. In one photo shared on Instagram, Jessica can be seen holding Silas in her arms, as Justin looks on. Alongside it, she joked: "All geared up and ready for action. Plus I may go hit on that Buzz… #happyhalloween."



A second photo shows the trio posing outside together, which the 38-year-old captioned: "Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love Buzz, Jessie and Woody. #HappyHalloween." Dad Justin decided to get in on the action too, sharing a photo of his own with his Instagram followers. "If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready!" the 36-year-old wrote. "Trick-Or-Treat, little homies – Woody, Jessie and Buzz." Fans were delighted by the sweet snapshots, and rushed to comment on the images. "Cutest thing ever!!" one follower wrote, while another remarked: "Family goals."



Jessica and Justin started dating in 2007 and got engaged four years later. They tied the knot in October 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy, and welcomed son Silas three years later, in April 2015. Speaking to People in September this year, Jessica opened up about her little boy's latest milestones. "Now he's saying to me, 'No, no Mummy! We are not gonna do this anymore,'" she shared. "And, 'This is not a match' - which means, 'I don't want to do this.' I think that comes from the matching game – one of these things are not like the other!"