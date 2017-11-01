Coleen Rooney shares sweet Instagram snap with sons amid marital woes Coleen Rooney is pregnant with her fourth child

She has been keeping a dignified silence amid the ongoing speculation surrounding her marriage. But on Wednesday, Coleen Rooney did little to dispel those rumours by sharing a sweet picture of herself with her three sons at home in bed. The 31-year-old, who is pregnant with her fourth child, is yet to respond on the reports about the state of her relationship with husband Wayne Rooney. The football star was recently arrested for drink driving while in a car with another woman during a late night out.



The latest Instagram snap sees the expectant mum tucked up in bed whilst snuggling up to her kids - Kai, seven, Klay, four and one-year-old Kit, who were all dressed in matching blue spotty pyjamas. Although Wayne, 32, was noticeably absent from the family picture, fans were quick to speculate whether he took the shot. Coleen's lovely post comes shortly after she enjoyed a tropical break in Barbados with her parents and the couple's three children, while Wayne was pictured doing community service back in the UK.

The fashion designer recently took to Twitter to address rumours she has reverted back to her maiden name after she was photographed with a Louis Vuitton bag baring the initials CM. "Stories, stories, stories," she wrote. "My mum's initials are CM... not my bag!" Coleen and Wayne's marriage has been on the rocks since the end of August. He has continued to wear his wedding ring despite Coleen's frequent appearances without her own band.

Last month, Coleen also seemed to dismiss reports that she is giving Wayne "one last chance", after a source was quoted as saying she had "told friends" that she has decided to stay with the footballer. "Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well," Coleen tweeted. "I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have… who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends."