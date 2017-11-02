Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas enjoy date night ahead of 17th wedding anniversary The Hollywood stars will celebrate 17th wedding anniversary this month

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas looked picture perfect as they attended the Jubilee Gala, which was held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Manhattan on Wednesday. The couple, who are proud parents to two teenage children, are due to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary later this month on 18 November. Looking stylish as ever, Catherine stood out in a striking black gown, which boasted a bold cut-out in the neckline and a cinched waist, whilst her 73-year-old partner looked handsome in a tailored two-piece navy suit.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas at the Jubilee Gala

The Hollywood stars, who briefly parted ways in 2013, looked more loved-up than ever in recent years. "No one really knows what goes on in my four walls," Catherine, 48, revealed to Vanity Fair in September. "My husband and I have been in the public eye for many, many, many years. So, when we go out, we put the Michael Douglas-Catherine Zeta-Jones armor on every now and again. We are a very, very, very close family; we share everything." They recently celebrated their birthdays - both on 25 September. And in celebration, the Welsh actress took to Instagram to post a throwback photo from one of their very first dates together. "One of our early dates, a boxing fight in Vegas!" she wrote Catherine. "You got me at round one. Happy birthday darling."

In 2016, Michael spoke about the secret of maintaining their long-term relationship while attending an awards event. "I think it's just moment to moment," the star told reporters. "Catherine reminds me, I like to say sometimes, we all make more effort with strangers than we do to the people closest to us." The couple, who have been together for nearly twenty years, often take to social media to share lovely family snaps with their children, Carys, 14, and Dylan, 17.